INDEPENDENT DIGITAL AGENCY KRMA LAUNCHES IN LOS ANGELES AND CREATES KRMA LABS FOCUSED ON CAUSE-BASED APPLICATION DEVELOPMENT

KRMA rolls out its offering to Fortune 1000 companies and entrepreneurs focused on making a difference in the world

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KRMA is the latest venture launched by Los Angeles based entrepreneur Morgan Harris. The KRMA agency division is built to be a best in class software development and creative powerhouse. With a specific emphasis on delivering high-impact campaigns underpinned by data science, the team at KRMA is taking their deep expertise to the start-up world by helping young entrepreneurs turn their digital dreams into reality. "After 3 successful exits, I know how challenging it can be for an entrepreneur to get out of the gate quickly. The reality is if they aren't able to move fast, there is a chance someone else gets to market first. KRMA Labs is designed to supercharge the gap that exists between product ideation and reality through mentorship, rapid prototyping and software development," says Morgan Harris, CEO of KRMA.

The brainchild of Morgan Harris and Shaun Collins, both formerly of award-winning digital creative agency HYFN, and most recently AI powered Video Intelligence Platform TONIK+, KRMA Labs focuses on software development for cause-based initiatives. "The team is passionate about using decades of combined experience to make a difference in the lives of up and coming entrepreneurs and also the world. We have a chance to do something amazing for humankind with our collective abilities and we are incredibly excited to have it all come together," says KRMA Chief Technology Officer, Shaun Collins.

Also joining the executive team at KRMA are industry veterans and former HYFN colleagues Kim Howe and Scott Mallone. Kim brings over 20 years of digital delivery experience to the team and will serve as Chief Operating Officer of KRMA. Mallone currently serves as head of Venice based content studio Durable Connect and will act as Chief Creative Officer at KRMA. "We are putting the band back together and finishing what we started years ago at HYFN. The digital ecosystem needs an injection of good and KRMA is here to deliver. I couldn't ask for a better founding team." says Harris.

The team at KRMA have defined their careers executing digital campaigns for some of the largest brands in the world, including Nike, Coca-Cola, and Disney. KRMA delivers Creative and Technology at the highest level, underpinned by Data Science for maximum performance.

Beautiful product design and rapid prototyping. Sophisticated software and application development. AI/ML and the latest Web3 technologies. Full-scale content production and media execution. The storied team at KRMA has done it all in digital and we are proud to call our clients lifelong partners.

KRMA Labs works with a select group of entrepreneurs who are focused on cause-based tech initiatives. We use our deep creative and software expertise to turn dreams into reality.

