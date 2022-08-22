Katten Ranks Among Top Three Most Active Law Firms in ANDA Litigation

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that the firm was named a leader in Hatch-Waxman litigation for the third consecutive year in the 2022 Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Litigation Intelligence Report. The report, released by intellectual property analytics company Patexia, is a comprehensive look at the top 100 best-performing and most active Hatch-Waxman attorneys and law firms.

“The report demonstrates that Katten’s IP patent attorneys are part of an experienced industry-leading team repeatedly trusted by clients to represent them in high-stakes and complex litigation in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry,” said Deepro R. Mukerjee, chair of Katten’s global Intellectual Property Department. (PRNewswire)

Katten ranked among the top three law firms in the Top 100 Most Active Law Firms Representing Defendants category. The firm also was ranked in the top 10 of the Top 100 Most Active Law Firms Overall (Representing Defendants or Plaintiffs) table and highly rated in the Best Performing Law Firms Representing Defendants category. Katten also appeared on the list of Best Performing Law Firms Overall (Representing Defendants or Plaintiffs).

"As one of the most active ANDA law firms in the US, this report affirms why Katten is so well known for our handling of Hatch-Waxman cases on behalf of the world's largest generic pharmaceutical companies," said Deepro R. Mukerjee, chair of Katten's global Intellectual Property department and a member of the firm's Board of Directors. "The report also demonstrates that Katten's IP patent attorneys are part of an experienced industry-leading team repeatedly trusted by clients to represent them in high-stakes and complex litigation in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry."

Seven of Katten's Patent Litigation attorneys were individually ranked as top active ANDA litigators. Featured in the report along with Mukerjee are Patent Litigation co-chairs Lance A. Soderstrom and Brian Sodikoff; partners Christopher B. Ferenc, Joseph M. Janusz, Dr. Jitendra "Jitty" Malik; and associate Jillian M. Schurr. Mukerjee, Janusz and Malik were each named individually on the Best Performing ANDA Attorneys Representing Defendants list while Mukerjee, Soderstrom, Janusz and Malik were spotlighted in the Top 100 Most Active ANDA Attorneys Overall (Representing Plaintiffs and Defendants) category.

The 2022 ANDA Litigation Intelligence Report is the third annual Patexia report based on the activity and performance of attorneys and law firms for Hatch-Waxman litigation. Researchers evaluated 269 law firms and 1,857 ANDA attorneys and analyzed the data from 1,439 ANDA cases filed from July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2022.

Patexia is the largest network for intellectual property professionals, with over 100,000 attorney profiles.

Katten is a full-service law firm with approximately 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals.

