AN ICON REINVENTED: NEW YORK MARRIOTT MARQUIS TAKES CENTERSTAGE WITH THE UNVEILING OF A REIMAGINED GUEST EXPERIENCE AS TRAVEL TO NEW YORK CITY GROWS

Celebrated Times Square Hotel Completes Multi-Million Dollar Renovation,

Debuting Redesigned Guestrooms, Public Spaces, Restaurants, and Over 110,000 Square Feet of Modern Meeting and Event Spaces

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Marriott Marquis, part of Marriott Hotels – the signature flag of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands – is delighted to announce the completion of an extensive renovation. Situated at the epicenter of Times Square, the comprehensive transformation includes newly designed guestrooms, restaurants, public spaces, as well as meeting and events spaces, that offer respite from, but are also inspired by, the electric energy of the city.

Revel & Rye Bar and Restaurant (PRNewswire)

"New York Marriott Marquis is the heartbeat of our Marriott Hotels brand, inclusive of more than 600 properties around the world," said Drew Iddings, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, Marriott Hotels. "With the completion of this captivating redesign, we continue to build momentum for the brand's evolution and modern appeal that is tailormade for our renowned, wonderful hospitality to empower guests' every pursuit."

Opened in 1985 amid the rejuvenation of Times Square, New York Marriott Marquis' vibrant location provided inspiration for architecture and interior design firms Stonehill Taylor, which oversaw the redesign of the hotel's public and event spaces, and Sawyer & Company, which led the design of the guestrooms and suites. Both firms drew from the 360 degrees of billboard lights experienced by visitors to Times Square, in addition to Stonehill Taylor centering the hotel's renovation design concept on the theme of "Kaleidoscope of Energy".

"The reflections, flow of energy, and vivacity that encapsulate Times Square were central references for this project," said Sara Duffy, Principal at Stonehill Taylor. "We fed off the spirit of the hotel's surroundings while simultaneously constructing a comfortable, rejuvenating stay for guests. The end result was a design that perfectly balances elegant playfulness and interactive experiences with flexible and varied seating, strategically open yet distinctive zones, and an artful New York theme that carries throughout the hotel."

Awe-Inspiring Welcome

Upon arrival to the eighth-floor lobby, visitors will find a reoriented space designed for a seamless and energizing arrival experience. The hotel's reception desks have been moved from the south side to the north side of the hotel, opening the northernmost wall to natural light with installed prismatic waved glass, and adding to the whimsical motifs throughout the space. Reception desks are now separated by archways made of playful wood paneling, and a lit acrylic 3-D sculpture by Parachilna sits on a plinth along with Kaleidoscope-inspired New York City artwork by Kalisher.

Spacious Guestrooms with a Sense of Place

Each of the hotel's 1,971 spacious guest rooms have been completely updated with a modern, thoughtful design complemented by locally inspired accents to draw in the energy of the city. New features include mounted, high-definition televisions; expanded closets, deluxe walk-in showers with spa-like lighting, and ultra-comfortable platform beds. The plethora of storage and sizable floor space sets these rooms apart from standard city accommodations, and a calm, neutral color palette joined by bright accents centers guests among the hotel's iconic views. Additionally, through the first-of-its-kind, longstanding global partnership with Marriott Hotels and TED, guests will continue to have access to thoughtfully curated in-room TED content to enjoy during their stay.

Elevated Food & Beverage Experiences

In addition to the hotel's redesign, New York Marriott Marquis has now partnered with the renowned Union Square Hospitality Group and Union Square Events on the food and beverage concepts at three updated restaurants, as well as the catering for hotel events.

Featuring spectacular, two-story wall-to-ceiling windows overlooking Times Square and the Great White Way's dazzling lights, Broadway Lounge offers an unmatched experience in the center of it all. A small taste of a big New York experience, the restaurant's menu centers around bold flavors and features wood fired pizzas, gourmet snacks, and handcrafted cocktails. To either side of Broadway Lounge is Perch, the venue's intimate outdoor terrace where guests can soak in the energy of Times Square.

Tucked away under the ninth floor is Revel & Rye Bar and Restaurant. Reminiscent of an old-school whiskey bar, Revel & Rye provides a sophisticated atmosphere for guests to indulge in over 20 wines by the glass, an extensive American whiskey list, and a New York-themed dining menu. Inspired by theatre marquees, the bar is fitted with linear piped lighting that flows from the bar back onto a metallic gold ceiling, creating an ambient and cozy atmosphere. The bright lights of Times Square have also been brought indoors with two large LED "billboards" positioned on either side of the restaurant, inviting guests to gather to watch the latest sporting events, movies, and more.

The newly redesigned M Club – a brand signature across Marriott Hotels globally – creates an elevated experience made to feel like a chic New York City-style living room. Reserved for Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite, Titanium Elite, and Ambassador Elite members and paying guests, the stately double doors welcome guests to the generously large lounge, which seats close to 200. The lounge features a library, business support center, and ample seating such as communal worktables and banquettes, and feature plenty of charging stations for electronic devices. A complimentary full buffet breakfast is offered, along with a "Grab & Go" station for members to enjoy a coffee or pastry.

The hotel also features an expansive Atrium Greatroom lobby – a stylish hub of the hotel that serves as a great social gathering place for both day and night. The contemporary décor and layout provide guests with a space to relax, collaborate with colleagues or grab a night cap. Guests can enjoy the hotel's breakfast buffet as well as seamless connectivity with free Wi-Fi.

Next Gen Meeting Spaces

On the hotel's ninth floor, The Terrace – a dramatic open event space under a soaring atrium, connecting the Marquis Ballroom to the Jolson, Cantor, and Barrymore Rooms – was expanded to serve as an additional functional event space, complete with streetlamp-inspired lighting. Meeting spaces and pre-function event spaces on floors three through seven, including the Broadway Ballroom and Marquis Theatre foyer, feature newly designed carpets and wall coverings. Milliken carpet patterns are reminiscent of overlapping starbursts and kaleidoscopes, tying the hotel's theme together neatly. The largest ballroom stage in the city, The Broadway Ballroom, now also has a state-of the-art sound system, which extends to the balconies and wings, providing smooth continuous audio with exceptional sound quality.

"We are thrilled to unveil the reimagined New York Marriott Marquis, which both honors the hotel's history and celebrates its place in modern New York City," said Dan Nadeau, Area General Manager and General Manager of New York Marriott Marquis. "This marks a new milestone where we have always been an iconic fixture. Now we're welcoming travelers back to New York with a fresh and exciting slate of events, facilities, and design to help turn the page on our newest chapter."

New York Marriott Marquis participates in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the new hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

To commemorate the electric, reimagined New York Marriott Marquis, the hotel is offering Times Square View rooms for a limited time, with rates starting at $544. Regular guest room rates start at $429. To learn more and make reservations, please visit www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/nycmq-new-york-marriott-marquis/overview/ or call +1 (212) 398-1900.

For hi-resolution images, please visit the hotel's image library.

About New York Marriott Marquis

An iconic hotel in Times Square, New York Marriott Marquis captures the vibrant energy and spirit of Manhattan, with its West 46th Street and Broadway location placing guests near some of New York City's most exciting attractions including Rockefeller Center, Radio City Music Hall, and the Theater District. Featuring spacious accommodations, a 24-hour fitness center, Fresh Bites in-room dining and the 5,000 square foot M Club, the hotel is a central respite for New York travelers. With 1,971 newly renovated guest rooms, public areas, restaurants, and meeting and events spaces, the New York Marriott Marquis invites guests to celebrate the vibrancy of the city as the world enters a new era of travel.

About Marriott Hotels®

With more than 600 hotels and resorts in over 65 countries and territories around the world, Marriott Hotels continues to elevate the art of hosting – placing people first is the brand's living legacy – ensuring guests always feel deeply cared for throughout their stay. Marriott Hotels raises the bar by consistently delivering heartfelt service, with modern, comfortable spaces, and by providing experiences elevated beyond the everyday. As global travelers needs and expectations evolve, so does Marriott Hotels, leading the industry with innovations including the Greatroom lobby and Mobile Guest Services that elevate style and design, and technology. For more information, please visit www.marriotthotels.com, and stay connected on Facebook, @marriott on Twitter, and @marriotthotels on Instagram. Marriott Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit www.marriottbonvoy.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.