The Columbus Organization Supports Kentucky Flood Relief

BLUE BELL, Pa., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The severe flooding in Appalachian Eastern Kentucky has taken a devastating toll on the people, businesses, and properties of the area. To help support the individuals who have been displaced or lost loved ones, The Columbus Organization has donated $5,000 to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, a fund established by Governor Beshear following the severe weather that began July 26th.

The Columbus Organization is the nation's largest provider of care coordination services and a leading case management agency in Kentucky for individuals living with intellectual/developmental disabilities (IDD), acquired brain injury, and complex health concerns. The company has a long history providing care coordination services, and in Kentucky continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the communities where they work and live.

Johnny Callebs, Executive State Director for Kentucky commented, "As someone born and raised in Eastern Kentucky, it is heartbreaking to see what so many are going through. Columbus and other generous donors provide hope for recovery, but the current trauma is just overwhelming. I am proud to work for an organization that immediately, and without hesitation, saw the role they could play in supporting the people of our state. Eastern Kentuckians have a strong fighting spirit and will bounce back. I'm grateful that Columbus will be a part of that."

Grief counseling is being made available for any Columbus staff who are struggling with issues related to the disaster.

About The Columbus Organization

For 38+ years, The Columbus Organization has been a national leader and pioneer in care coordination specifically for individuals living with intellectual/developmental disabilities, behavioral concerns, or complex care needs. Having served over 100,000 families, the company continues to be at the forefront of innovation, developing and implementing revolutionary outcomes-based models for early identification and holistic management of health risks among individuals with intellectual, developmental, behavioral, medical, and/or complex care needs. In addition to its team of almost 500 highly-experienced care coordinators, dedicated Quality Assurance division, and unparalleled national infrastructure,Columbus is also a recognized leader in clinical staffing and quality improvement services for organizations that serve the behavioral health community. The company delivers an unmatched depth of expertise, breadth of resources, diversity of thinking, and dedication to ensuring everyone can achieve their meaningful-life goals through transformative approaches to healthcare. For more, visit www.ColumbusOrg.com, follow @TheColumbusOrg on Twitter, like The Columbus Organization on Facebook, or follow The Columbus Organization on LinkedIn.

