DARDEN RESTAURANTS TO HOST FISCAL 2023 FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL ON SEPTEMBER 22

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darden Restaurants, Inc., (NYSE:DRI) plans to release its fiscal 2023 first quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday, September 22, 2022, with a conference call to follow at 8:30 am ET. Rick Cardenas, CEO, and other senior management will discuss first quarter results, and conduct a question and answer session. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call.

What: Darden Restaurants, Inc. Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call



When: 8:30 am ET, Thursday, September 22, 2022



Where: https://app.webinar.net/DQdyamwLRkP



How: Live over the Internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above or, to access via the telephone, please dial 1-800-458-4121 and provide the conference passcode 9557965.

About Darden

Darden is a restaurant company featuring a portfolio of differentiated brands that include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Eddie V's. For more information, please visit www.darden.com.

