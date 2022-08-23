Digi-Key Electronics Now Stocks Soracom IoT Products and Services

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, announced today that it now offers a selection of Soracom products, including removable IoT SIM cards, USB dongles and IoT cloud integration and protocol conversion services, through its Fulfilled by Digi-Key program.

Soracom's IoT SIM cards give users access to a global network of mobile operators, leverage GSM, LTE, 4G, 3G and 2G technologies, support SIM form-factors 2FF, 3FF, 4FF, and offer multicarrier support. The company's Onyx LTE USB Dongle provides high-performance communications that enables cellular data connectivity for fixed and mobile applications. Soracom's cloud integration service also enables direct connections between devices and the leading cloud services, transmitting data from IoT devices directly into the cloud platform, significantly reducing reliance on 3rd-party APIs or scripts, and helping to reduce IoT data consumption.

Soracom's pay-as-you-go terms allow testing on the fly with no commitment, contract negotiation or volume projection required, and the included network operator console provides granular-level control over SIMs, data thresholds, events and alerts, and billing. In addition, users have the option to temporarily suspend SIMs and pause billing when devices are not actively being used, allowing for reduced total cost of ownership at scale and accelerated speed to market.

"Digi-Key Electronics is excited to now offer a series of Soracom products and services," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management at Digi-Key. "Soracom gives teams designing and deploying new connected experiences the power of choice, and provides an IoT connectivity platform that allows innovators unparalleled insight into their business and control over their own network."

"Digi-Key's customer-focused approach aligns fully with Soracom's vision for a truly connected world. We're thrilled to offer our mutual customers this opportunity to accelerate their speed to market with the support of a best-in-class partnership and a global connectivity platform," said Kenta Yasukawa, CTO and founder of Soracom. "We look forward to collaborating with the Digi-Key team and their other suppliers to make customers' IoT lifecycle journey easier from start to finish."

For more information about Soracom and to order from their product portfolio, please visit the Digi-Key website.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 13.4 million components from over 2,300 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Soracom

Soracom is leading the democratization of IoT connectivity, offering robust solutions specifically designed to make it easy to build, operate, and scale IoT deployments. Founded in 2015, Soracom now serves more than 20,000 startups, SMBs and global enterprises across all industries, from agriculture, energy, construction and transportation to consumer electronics, manufacturing, real estate and healthcare. Customers trust Soracom for affordable, reliable connectivity that accelerates speed to market, makes it easy to connect to the cloud, and offers access to a worldwide partner ecosystem. More information is available at www.soracom.io.

