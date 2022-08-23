WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlette Holdings, Inc., a leading financial technology company operating the Best Egg financial platform, has been named by the Delaware News Journal as the winner of the 2022 Top Workplaces in Delaware award for large companies. The publication also named Marlette's Founder and CEO, Jeffrey Meiler, the winner of the top leader award. This is the company's fifth consecutive year of being named one of Delaware's top workplaces and the second year for the top leadership award. It is Marlette's first time in the large company category of 400+ employees.

(PRNewsfoto/Best Egg) (PRNewswire)

Marlette Holdings Named 2022 Top Workplace in Delaware .

"It is an incredible honor to be recognized as a top place to work in Delaware," said Jeffrey Meiler, Founder and CEO of Marlette Holdings. "We have grown significantly in the past few years, adding hundreds of new employees. It is rewarding to know that even with this growth, we consistently maintain a culture where employees enjoy what they do and take pride in where they work."

Top Workplaces winners are chosen solely based on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey administered by Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 culture drivers critical to any organization's success. Almost 80% of Marlette's employees completed the survey and cited open-mindedness and inclusion as two of the company's top strengths.

"Our people are what makes our culture great, and this award is a testament to their role in helping to build a workplace where employees matter, transparency is rewarded, and fun is encouraged. I am proud to lead such a wonderful team," said Meiler.

These awards are in addition to Marlette's previously announced place on the 2022 Top Workplaces USA and Financial Services lists. Marlette also received the 2022 Culture Excellence Awards for Compensation & Benefits, Innovation, Leadership, Work-Life Balance, and Appreciation.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

Earning these Top Workplaces honors means that Marlette is one of the best companies to work for, regionally and nationally. The company was also named one of the best tech startups in the U.S. by The Tech Tribune in 2022. Learn more about open positions on the Best Egg careers page.

About Marlette Holdings, Inc.

Marlette Holdings, Inc. is a leading financial technology provider whose subsidiaries develop and operate Best Egg, a financial health platform that provides lending products and resources focused on helping people feel more confident as they manage their everyday finances. Since March 2014, Best Egg has delivered $21 billion in consumer personal loans with strong credit performance, welcomed almost 300,000 members to the recently launched Best Egg Financial Health platform, and empowered over 100,000 cardmembers who carry the new Best Egg Credit Card in their wallet. For more information, visit bestegg.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Lisa Albiston

Sr. Director, PR lisa.albiston@bestegg.com press@bestegg.com Aleah Conlin Slice Communications aconlin@slicecommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Best Egg