Michael Vick Launches Sports Tech Company

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former NFL Legend Michael Vick announced today that he has co-founded FanField, a sports tech company that is launching a NFT platform this fall.

FanField will bring together some of the biggest names in sports, releasing digital collectibles and exclusive experiences allowing fans to connect even closer with their favorite icons. The platform will also serve to benefit student-athletes to allow them to earn off their name, image and likeness, in addition to also benefiting many athlete's charitable foundations.

"I am extremely excited to be a part of this journey that will reshape the future of sports collectibles," says Vick. "Sports technology is an ever-changing world, in which FanField will be the leader and pioneer. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to combine my world of sports with the metaverse. Connecting with my fans and followers is a lifetime dream and a source of happiness, and to be able to use this further to give back to the community with the Boys and Girls Club of America among many other charities is even better. With FanField, we will be bringing an experience to sports fans around the globe like never before, and I am looking forward to all of you joining us on our journey."

"FanField will bring users closer to their favorite icons through digital collectibles and exclusive experiences that cannot be found anywhere else," said CEO and co-founder Trevor Paladino. "Our team is dedicated to providing all users with a unique and exclusive experience, creating digital collections around athletes and their illustrious careers, as well as a way for fans to get closer to their favorite icons by elevating the fan connection like never before with in person events and emerging technologies."

Official licensed FanField NFTs will be available later this fall on the FanField platform, with a roster of athletes announced in the coming weeks.

For more information on FanField and to sign up to be an early adopter of FanField, visit fanfield.io.

