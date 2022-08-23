TEXAS ASSOCIATION OF COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS (TACHC) PARTNERS WITH UNITE US

The partnership is to address unmet social needs and improve health outcomes for Texas' most underserved populations

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Association of Community Health Centers (TACHC), a private, not-for-profit membership association committed to advancing equitable access to quality healthcare in Texas, and Unite Us , the nation's leading technology company connecting health and social care, are partnering to expand a coordinated care network that addresses unmet social needs and improves Texans' health outcomes throughout the state.

Unite Us logo (PRNewsfoto/Unite Us) (PRNewswire)

"We believe data is power in helping TACHC reach its mission of health equity, access, and quality for all Texans," said Jana Eubank, Executive Director at TACHC. "Our partnership with Unite Us will give our community health centers the tools and data they need to empower decision-making to address non-medical drivers of health, which ultimately improves a patient's health outcomes."

TACHC will join the Unite Texas network, which started in 2017. Partners in the network are connected through Unite Us' shared technology platform, which enables them to securely send and receive closed-loop, electronic referrals and helps connect people to much-needed resources and services such as housing, food, transportation, and employment assistance.

"Our partnership with TACHC comes at a critical time, and we are incredibly honored to work with them," said Brandon White, State Network Director at Unite Us. "Expanding the Unite Texas network will increase access to much-needed resources for Texans by working alongside valuable community health centers and community-based organizations. Our collective goal is to provide equitable access to care for all residents as efficiently and effectively as possible, no matter where in the state you live."

The partnership offers all Texas community health centers access to Unite Us' social need screening, assessment, and referral platform at no cost. By partnering with Unite Us, TACHC will gain an improved understanding of patient needs across the state, identify gaps and inequity, and inform policy decisions.

To learn more about services offered through the network, or for community-based organizations that would like to join and offer services, visit texas.uniteus.com

About TACHC

The Texas Association of Community Health Centers (TACHC) is a private, not-for-profit membership association committed to advancing equitable access to quality healthcare in Texas by supporting and advocating for community health centers (also known as federally qualified health centers, FQHCs, or health centers). TACHC is the federally designated, primary care association for Texas. TACHC assists members in providing high-quality, comprehensive primary care and addressing the full spectrum of health center needs so they can focus on patient care. TACHC's members include federally qualified health centers and other providers who strive to meet the healthcare needs of the uninsured and underserved. Members operate in Texas' urban, rural, and frontier areas, all with the mission of advancing access to healthcare for all Texans. Follow TACHC on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About Unite Us

Unite Us is a technology company that builds coordinated care networks of health and social service providers. With Unite Us' end-to-end solution, providers across sectors identify social care needs, send and receive secure, electronic referrals, report on tangible outcomes, and transform payment models within a secure and collaborative ecosystem. Unite Us' community engagement teams build sustainable partnerships with local organizations to ensure their networks have solid foundations, launch successfully, and continue to grow and thrive. This HITRUST-certified, social care infrastructure helps communities address social determinants of health and advance health equity. Follow Unite Us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

