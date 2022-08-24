Introducing OYA Renewables, a leader in the North American energy transition

To reflect its transformation from solar developer to a leading renewable energy transition solutions platform, OYA Solar rebrands to OYA Renewables

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today marks a new era for OYA, with the rebranding of OYA Solar to OYA Renewables. This change reflects OYA Renewable's broadening scope and scale as an energy transition solutions platform leading the transition to net zero. OYA's vision to enable a zero-carbon future is supported by its mission to deliver long-term clean energy solutions to clients and provide economic benefits to the local communities it serves.

OYA Solar Rebrands to OYA Renewables, a leading renewable energy transition solutions platform (CNW Group/OYA Renewables) (PRNewswire)

With an exceptional track record as a solar developer, OYA has developed over 1,440 MW DC and has a pipeline of 6 GW of utility-scale, distributed, and community solar projects across North America. OYA anticipates placing an additional 1 GW in operation and reaching 15 GW in our pipeline by 2026.

"Our rebranding is both an affirmation of what we have accomplished to date and what we are firmly focused on achieving in the near future," says Manish Nayar, Founder and Chairman of OYA Renewables. "As OYA Renewables continues to execute against its strategy of leading the renewable energy transition in North America, we expect to integrate other renewable energy solutions and expand our portfolio to include other clean technologies. Most corporations, municipalities and other organizations now urgently recognize the need to accelerate their path to net zero and are increasingly looking for a partner with the capabilities to support all their renewable energy objectives.

"At OYA, we are doing just that," continues Manish. "Whether it is through electric vehicle charging solutions, developing solar energy storage, building large-scale solar, or providing access to clean energy for underserved communities, we are deepening our footprint in the renewable energy industry."

OYA Renewables is a top 10 solar developer of community solar projects in the United States, and second in the State of New York according to New Project Media market analysis. Since its inception in 2009, OYA has developed 1,440 MW in the community and utility-scale solar markets across Canada and the United States. Now, with a pipeline of over 6 GW across 14 states, OYA is quickly, but strategically widening its geographical footprint in the United States to support local and federal governments, companies, and communities to achieve a 40% reduction in emissions by 2030 and a net-zero future by 2050.

About OYA Renewables

OYA Renewables is leading the renewable energy transition with an exceptional track record as a top ten community solar developer. Founded in 2009, OYA has developed over 1,440 MW DC and has a pipeline of 6 GW of distributed and utility-scale solar projects across North America. Focused on the expansion of renewable energy and the integration of other clean technologies, OYA is committed to delivering long-term clean energy solutions to clients supporting their renewable energy objectives and providing access to clean energy for underserved communities. OYA's has a highly engaged, seasoned and diverse workforce, with offices in Toronto and Boston.

Note: Legal name change to OYA Renewables Corp. will be formalized in the coming months.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OYA Renewables