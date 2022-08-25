Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Approval of Science Based Targets to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMP) (NYSE: AMBP) a leading global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal beverage cans, received approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets.

SBTi has approved AMP's plan to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 42% as consistent with achieving a trajectory to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. The plan to reduce absolute scope 3 by 12.3% by 2030 meets the SBTi's criteria for ambitious value chain goals and is in line with best practice. This supports the United Nations and Paris Climate Agreement of 2015 objective of net zero emissions by 2050.

This achievement by AMP is indicative of the company's commitment to building on the beverage can's already strong sustainability characteristics of leading recycling and recycled content rates. "We're focused on further strengthening our customers' own environmental performance and emission reductions strategies when they choose AMP beverage cans," said Jennifer Cumbee, Chief Sustainability Officer, AMP. "This SBTi approval is another step on the journey, serving as a positive example in the communities we do business in as we help to create a circular economy with recycling excellence."

This latest sustainability news from AMP follows the publication of its Green Bond Report which is available here. For more information regarding AMP's sustainability initiatives, please click here.

Ardagh Metal Packaging is a leading supplier of sustainable and infinitely recyclable beverage cans globally. Ardagh Metal Packaging operates 24 production facilities in nine countries, employing more than 5,000 people with sales of approximately $4.1bn.

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) which defines and promotes best practice in emission reductions and net-zero targets in line with climate science and independently assesses and validates companies' targets.

