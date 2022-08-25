Flex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) has announced members of its leadership team will participate in the upcoming investor conferences:

Citi's 2022 Global Technology Conference

Date: September 7, 2022

Presentation time: 10:00am PT / 1:00pm ET

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Date: September 12, 2022

Presentation time: 11:30am PT / 2:30pm ET

The presentations will be available as live webcasts accessible through the Flex Investor Relations website at https://investors.flex.com. An archived replay will be available on the website shortly after the conclusion of each presentation.

About Flex



Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

Contacts

Investors & Analysts

David A. Rubin

Vice President, Investor Relations

(408) 577-4632

David.Rubin@flex.com

Media & Press

Mark Plungy

Director, Corporate Public Relations

(408) 442-1691

Mark.Plungy@flex.com

New Flex Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Flex) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Flex