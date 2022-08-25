FTFT UK Plans E-Wallet 'Orbit' Launch for Chinese Students Studying In UK

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) ("hereinafter referred to as "Future FinTech", "FTFT" or "the Company"), a blockchain application technology developer and a fintech service provider, announced today that FTFT UK Limited ("FTFT UK"), a company organized under the laws of United Kingdom and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, participated in eight orientation meetings in Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou and Shenzhen for Chinese students entering study abroad programs in the UK. These meetings were organized by the University of Manchester and 21 other universities located in the Manchester area in the UK.

(PRNewswire)

The purpose of the Company's participation in the Chinese student study abroad orientation meetings was to promote FTFT UK's Orbit E-Wallet app which includes providing account opening services pending Orbit's official launch. The Orbit E-Wallet app uniquely offers free accounts pre-approved by FTFT UK when student applicants pre-open accounts prior to their travel to the UK. As a result of the promotion, there has been a large increase in the number of social media followers of FTFT UK and numerous inquiries on how to open an Orbit E-Wallet account following the student orientation meetings in China.

The Orbit E-Wallet app is an electronic wallet that integrates popular e-wallet functions similar to Alipay and Wechat pay. With the first version of the app, account holders will be able to send money and experience discount shopping. It also integrates most of the core services that traditional banks offer such as international remittances, transfer payments, a physical debit card and bill payments. By the end of 2022, the Orbit app will enable account holders to communicate with friends, remit red envelopes (monetary gifts), and start a group buying program with merchants.

The Orbit E-Wallet app contains potentially powerful functions that are designed for ease of use, which FTFT UK believes will generate highly satisfied user experiences. The app provides convenience for overseas Chinese students and newcomers who will settle in the UK and solves the issue of cross-border remittance. It is expected that the Orbit app will be the first e-wallet in the UK to provide free account openings as well as integrated remittance services for Chinese students and expatriates in the UK.

Upon its launch, users will be able to download the app from Google play and Apple's app store. For details, please visit the official website of the FTFT UK Orbit at www.ftftorbit.com.

Bo Sun, Chief Executive Officer of FTFT UK commented, "The UK study abroad orientation meetings provided an excellent platform for us to promote the FTFT Orbit E-Wallet app which was wholly developed and designed by our FTFT UK team. We believe that our unique 'know your customer' and our account opening process will make adoption of the app easy, and the Orbit app will provide unprecedented convenience as well as a spectrum of services for Chinese students who are entering the UK."

About Future FinTech Group Inc.

Future FinTech Group Inc. is a blockchain application technology developer and fintech service provider incorporated in Florida. The Company's operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall ("CCM"), supply chain financing services, asset management, and cryptocurrency market data services. The Company is also engaged in the development of blockchain based e-Commerce technology and cryptocurrency mining, cryptocurrency investment management as well as financial service technology and business. For more information, please visit http:/www.ftft.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our other reports and filings with SEC. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

IR Contact:

Future FinTech Group Inc.

Tel: +1-888-622-1218

Email: ir@ftft.com

Future FinTech Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Future FinTech Group Inc.