LG CELEBRATES LABOR DAY WITH MAJOR END-OF-SUMMER DEALS

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for the fall season with big savings during LG's Labor Day promotion. LG Electronics USA is offering deals on kitchen and laundry appliances – including savings up to $800 on select refrigerators and laundry models – through Sept. 14 at participating retailers nationwide and LG.com.1 Plus, bundle four or more eligible LG kitchen, laundry, vacuum or air care products and save an additional 10 percent.2

LG InstaView® refrigerators with Craft Ice™ are the perfect solution for maximizing capacity and entertaining in style. (PRNewswire)

Get Ready for Fall Gatherings with Savings on Top LG Kitchen Appliances

Shoppers can prepare for the back-to-school season, fall cooking and entertaining by upgrading their kitchens with LG's innovative, smart appliances including ENERGY STAR® certified refrigerators, dishwashers, ranges and more.

LG InstaView ® refrigerators with Craft Ice ™ are the perfect solution for maximizing capacity and entertaining in style.

LRMVS3006D ; LRMVS3006S ). Available in different configurations and finishes, shoppers can choose their favorite – like one of the largest capacity French Door refrigerators on the market ().

Enjoy 30 cu. ft. of capacity, a convenient Full-Convert ™ Drawer – now with five temperature settings to fit your family's needs – and ice three ways including cubed, crushed and LG's exclusive, slow-melting Craft Ice for $3,899 (a savings of up to $800 ).

$700 on the sleek Counter-Depth refrigerator (LRFXC2416D; LRFXC2416S) with 24 cu. ft. of capacity, Craft Ice™ and Wi-Fi-enabled smart features for only $3,199 . Save up toon the sleek Counter-Depth refrigerator () with 24 cu. ft. of capacity, Craft Ice™ and Wi-Fi-enabled smart features for only

Shoppers who purchase an eligible LG Refrigerator can also score a bonus LG compact refrigerator or freezer with LG's Buy One, Get One offer at participating retailers through Sept. 14.3 This offer can be combined with the appliance bundle rebate for the ultimate in savings, plus fill your new fridge with a $200 Visa® gift card with the purchase of an eligible LG refrigerator through Nov. 30.4

LG is also offering deals on cooking appliances with savings up to $600 on the Smart Wi-Fi Enabled InstaView Ranges (LSGL6337F; LSEL6337F), packed with innovative features such as a built-in Air Fry, Air Sous Vide and ProBake Convection® to make cooking easy and enjoyable this fall. For effortless kitchen cleanup, snag a Front Control dishwasher (LDFN4542D; LDFN4542S) with QuadWash™ technology, sanitizing TrueSteam®5, water-spot reducing Dynamic Dry™ and an easily adjustable third rack for with savings of up to $200.

Upgrade Your Laundry Room with Popular Feature-Packed Washers and Dryers

Consumers can bring home unbeatable savings on ENERGY STAR® certified LG washers. Choose from top-load and front-load models with advanced cleaning and fabric sanitization features—including steam washers that are CERTIFIED asthma and allergy friendly® by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America to eliminate virtually allergens.

6 Score the WM4500HBA and matching electric dryer each for $1099 ( $1,000 in combined savings). Save time with TurboWash front-load washers that deliver a complete clean, even for big loads in under 30 minutes.Score theand matching electric dryer each forin combined savings).

WKEX200HBA ), featuring a full-size dryer above a washer in a sleek single unit design for $1,899 (savings of $800 ). Revolutionize your laundry game with LG's new vertical laundry solution, LG WashTower (), featuring a full-size dryer above a washer in a sleek single unit design for(savings of).

$400 on LG Styler – a first-of-its-kind steam clothing care system that uses the gentle power of steam (no chemicals) to refresh and sanitize fabrics, including jackets, clothing, bags, pillows and even stuffed animals. Save up toon– a first-of-its-kind steam clothing care system that uses the gentle power of steam (no chemicals) to refresh and sanitize fabrics, including jackets, clothing, bags, pillows and even stuffed animals.

Enjoy Peace of Mind LG ThinQ Care

Shoppers can spend with peace of mind when they upgrade to LG smart appliances featuring LG ThinQ Care – the industry-first personalized customer support tool that provides customized maintenance tips and monthly usage reports to help keep kitchen and laundry appliances performing their best, along with alerts that warn of potential issues before they arise.

To shop all of LG's 2022 Labor Day savings, visit www.lg.com/us/promotions.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

1 Select models only. Prices, promotions and availability may vary by store and online. Prices subject to change without notice. Terms and Conditions apply. Details available at www.lg.com/us/promotions .

2 10% will apply to the total invoice price of 4 or more eligible LG Kitchen, Laundry, Vacuum, Air Care and LG Styler® products before taxes. Terms and conditions apply. See retailer for details. Subject to availability.

3Visa® Prepaid card issue by The Bacorp Bank®, N.A., Member FDIC. Terms and expirations apply – see rebate form for details. Subject to availability. Local and state taxes apply. Online submissions must be received by 11:59 PM Pacific Time on October 14, 2022. Consumers may submit their claim to LG Electronics USA online at: www.LG-Promos.com/BOGO0722.

4 Get a digital or physical Visa® Prepaid Card worth up to $200.00 when you buy groceries after purchasing an eligible LG Refrigerator in a single purchase between August 25, 2022 and November 30, 2022 (the "Program Period"). This offer is subject to availability. The maximum number of products of the same category allowed to qualify for rebate is one (1).

5LG TrueSteam Dishwashers certified by the National Sanitization Foundation achieve a minimum 99.999 percent reduction of bacteria when operated on the Steam cycle.

6Based on independent testing in normal cycle with TurboWash™ option, 10 lb. load (June 2020).



Save on the LG Styler – a first-of-its-kind steam clothing care system that uses the gentle power of steam (no chemicals) to refresh and sanitize fabrics. (PRNewswire)

Smart Wi-Fi Enabled InstaView Ranges are packed with innovative features such as a built-in Air Fry, Air Sous Vide and ProBake Convection®. (PRNewswire)

LG Electronics logo. (PRNewsFoto/LG Electronics USA, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

