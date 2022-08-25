TENTH ANNUAL GLOBAL SEPTEMBER WHOLE30® FOCUSES ON SELF-CARE, INCLUSION, AND ACCEPTANCE

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whole30®, the leading 30-day personalized dietary program, is proud to announce the return of its 10th Annual Global September Whole30, an annual tradition where Whole30'ers are supported daily with free resources via digital and social community events and access to exclusive offerings from Whole30 Approved partners. This year, those who join the Whole30 will have the opportunity to build a support network, expand their horizons in the kitchen with new recipes, and embark on a personalized well-being journey.

Whole30 co-founder and 6x NYT bestselling author shares mindset tips on how to make the most of your Whole30 and foster a deeper self-connection. (PRNewswire)

"At Whole30, we empower people to trust their own bodies and define health on their own terms."

For those unfamiliar with the program, Whole30 is not a weight loss diet, nor is it prescriptive long-term. Instead, it's a 30-day whole foods-based program that combines the benefits of an elimination diet with the science of behavior change, helping you determine which foods work best with your body and lifestyle. Rather than evaluating success by the scale or tape measure, Whole30 focuses on non-scale victories like improved mood, increased energy, better sleep, healthier digestion, and reduced cravings.

"At Whole30, we empower people to trust their own bodies and define health on their own terms. As you leave summer behind and return to a normal routine, September is the perfect time to reprioritize your health and habits and reconnect with your body and food," said co-founder Melissa Urban. "Our community is showing us they're eager to lean into our grounding, supportive practice, and I'm proud to be celebrating thirteen years of the Whole30 with them and for them."

Urban goes on to share mindset tips on how to make the most of your Whole30 to foster a deeper connection to yourself.

Practice self-care: Prepare yourself for this journey with the Whole30 Dashboard , featuring free resources, recipes, meal planning tips, and shopping lists. Document your journey with companion books including the Whole30 Day-by-Day journal and five Whole30 cookbooks. Prepare yourself for this journey with the Whole30, featuring free resources, recipes, meal planning tips, and shopping lists. Document your journey with companion books including thejournal and five Whole30 cookbooks.

Keep it simple : Prepare meals based on whole food ingredients and add flavor with a dressing or sauce. You'll find thousands of free Whole30 recipes on our website and @Whole30Recipes Instagram feed, where more than 1.5 million people gather to find Whole30 inspiration. : Prepare meals based on whole food ingredients and add flavor with a dressing or sauce. You'll find thousands of free Whole30on our website andInstagram feed, where more than 1.5 million people gather to find Whole30 inspiration.

Shortcut with partner brands: You don't have to make everything from scratch. Tap into partners like Thrive Market, Trifecta, Chipotle, or Made by Whole30 sauces and marinades for approved eats that can lighten your mental load and meal prep. You don't have to make everything from scratch. Tap into partners like Thrive Market, Trifecta, Chipotle, orsauces and marinades for approved eats that can lighten your mental load and meal prep.

Brush up on your boundaries: Use your Whole30 to practice setting and holding boundaries around your health and commitments, to improve your self-confidence and results.

Celebrate your wins: Get inspired by hundreds of testimonials , and share your non-scale victories when your Whole30 is over. You can also download the free shareable Whole30 graphics and calendar to track your progress. Get inspired by hundreds of, and share yourwhen your Whole30 is over. You can also download the freeand calendar to track your progress.

To connect with others and share your Whole30 journey, use #SeptemberWhole30 on Instagram. For more information on the Global September Whole30, visit whole30.com .

About Whole30®: Whole30, the leading nutritional reset, is a 30-day structured elimination program recognized by many dietitians and medical professionals as the gold standard for identifying food sensitivities. Focused on Non-Scale Victories (NSVs) rather than weight loss, the Whole30 offers life-changing physical, emotional, and mental improvements. The Whole30 was co-founded in 2009 by CEO Melissa Urban, a six-time New York Times bestselling author who has reshaped the health and wellness industry and created a fully integrated ethos to support the Whole30 community and beyond. The Whole30 Approved® trademark is licensed to more than 140 innovative health and lifestyle brands for its endorsement strength, community recognition, and persuasive purchasing power. In 2020, the brand debuted its Made by Whole30 line of salad dressings and dipping sauces made with ingredients that go beyond even the Whole30 standards.

The Whole30 brand's mission is to provide a program and community that empowers people to create positive and sustainable health changes. With a combined social media base of more than 4.4 million fans and followers, the brand's vision is to change lives everywhere, one Whole30 at a time. For more information, visit whole30.com.

Whole30 Logo (PRNewsfoto/Whole30) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Whole30