Semico Research Concludes proteanTecs Deep Data Analytics Gives SoC Manufacturers a Six-Month Time-to-Market Advantage with Significant Savings

New white paper quantifies the total business impact of health and performance monitoring

HAIFA, Israel, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- proteanTecs, a global leader of deep data analytics for health and performance monitoring of advanced electronics, announced today that industry analyst firm Semico Research has published a market report on the benefits of using deep data analytics in SoC design and development. The 24-page report titled "Deep Data Analytics Accelerating SoC Product Development" demonstrates how SoC manufacturers can leverage advanced monitoring to optimize and manage the process of SoC design, manufacturing, testing, bring-up and deployment. Download the complete white paper here.

New Semico Research report quantifies the total business impact of deep data analytics. (PRNewswire)

The assessment includes a head-to-head comparison of two companies designing a similar multicore SoC on a 5nm technology node. Key findings show that using deep data analytics:

Accelerates time-to-market by 20-25% (equivalent to six months in this example), ensuring the product is first to market and able to capitalize on this advantage.

Reduces design and development costs by nearly $25M , amounting to a 9% cost savings.

Leads to a higher quality product by improving performance by 15-18%, depending on the device complexity and process technology used.

"The emergence of deep data analytics is highly beneficial to the semiconductor industry, SoC designers and architects, system integrators and end users," said Rich Wawryzniak, principal analyst at Semico Research. "While every product development is unique, our analysis clearly shows how proteanTecs' cross-functional approach is driving new value by empowering companies to understand issues and tackle new challenges."

About Semico Research

Semico Research Corp is a semiconductor marketing and consulting research company located in Phoenix, Arizona. Semico was founded in 1994 by a group of semiconductor industry experts. The company improves the validity of semiconductor product forecasts via technology roadmaps in end-use markets. Semico offers custom consulting, portfolio packages, individual market research studies and premier industry conferences. For more information, visit www.semico.com.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs is a leading provider of deep data monitoring solutions for advanced electronics in the Datacenter, Automotive, Communications and Mobile markets. Based on Universal Chip Telemetry™ (UCT), the company provides system health and performance monitoring, from production to the field. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip UCT agents, the company's analytics platform delivers predictive insights and visibility, leading to new levels of quality, reliability and scale. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Israel with offices in New Jersey, California, India and Taiwan. For more information, visit: www.proteanTecs.com.

Press Contact:

Tamar Naishlos, Media Relations

tamarn@proteanTecs.com

proteanTecs logo (PRNewsfoto/proteanTecs) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE proteanTecs