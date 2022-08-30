JBM® Exclusively Lists Longitude 82 Apartments in Sarasota

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Passco Companies has exclusively listed with JBM® as Advisor/Broker Longitude 82 Apartments in Sarasota. This 360-unit, Class A, garden-style property was built in 2017 and features a diverse unit mix of studios, one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans averaging 971 square feet. The Property offers a low-density site plan of just 11.06 units per acre.

Amenities

Longitude 82 showcases a desirable array of community amenities, including: a resort-style, saltwater pool; sundeck; fire pit; grilling stations; 24-hour, state-of-the-art fitness center; valet trash; resident clubhouse with lounge areas, demonstration kitchen, and snack/beverage station; fenced-in dog park with turf, shade, and agility equipment; car care center; pet wash station; and a shaded children's playground. The Property offers attached and detached garages available for rent.

Units

Units feature modern, open-concept floorplans. Each is fully equipped with chef-inspired kitchens; granite countertops throughout; kitchen islands with breakfast bar; GE stainless steel, energy efficient appliances; flat-panel, espresso cabinets with brushed nickel hardware; and built-in wine racks. Luxury, faux wood plank flooring runs throughout the common areas and bathrooms. Each unit has an in-suite washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and 9' ceilings. 32 units include wine fridges and 42 units have direct access garages.

Location

Sarasota ranks #2 in the nation for year-over-year rent growth. The Property is located adjacent to Interstate 75 – providing exceptional connectivity to nearby employment drivers, shopping, and Sarasota's white sand beaches. Longitude 82 is less than one mile to the HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, as well as the nearest Publix, and is just 15 minutes the region's predominate power retail center – University Town Center. Within a 3-mile radius, the average net worth is an astounding $1.59 million.

Passco

Since 1998, Passco Companies has acquired over $7.7 billion in multifamily and commercial real estate across the U.S. They are currently involved with 49 properties in 15 states and are actively growing their investment portfolio.

JBM®

JBM® is the #1 ranked brokerage firm in the U.S. and has dominated the Southwest Florida market for the last 20+ years – with a greater than 70% market share. Despite only transacting in Florida, JBM® was ranked the #12 multifamily broker by sales volume throughout the entire U.S. according to Green Street's mid-year 2022 rankings. Amongst brokers with multiple transactions, JBM® ranks #1 for Highest Average Sold Price across the country.

