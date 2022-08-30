Land O'Lakes, Inc. positioned to support carbon-curious farmers

Cooperative leveraging sustainability and agronomic expertise with program that provides a warranty to farmers transitioning to regenerative agriculture practices

ARDEN HILLS, Minn., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Land O'Lakes, Inc., one of America's largest farmer-owned cooperatives, is encouraging more farmers to adopt regenerative farming practices by working to remove one of the biggest barriers – fear of lost profitability and productivity of their acres.

This effort is made possible because of the synergies of its businesses and the strength of its ag retail network. With Truterra's work in supporting farmers with sustainable practices, WinField United's scientific approach to crop management and the expertise of local ag retailers, the Land O'Lakes cooperative system is ready to help mitigate the risk associated with converting to more climate smart practices.

How it works for interested farmers

Farmers can start by inquiring about the Truterra ™ market access program at their local ag retailer to understand options for their fields.

For those interested in exploring first-time practice change such as cover crops or reducing tillage to position fields for future carbon market eligibility, qualified growers may be eligible to receive $2 /acre to set this baseline.

This $2 /acre incentive is to support farmers interested in participating in ecosystem markets and learn more about potential carbon market opportunities in the future.

In addition, farmers have the opportunity to participate in the WinField United Advanced Acre ® Rx prescription plan 1 -- a component of which provides a warranty to offset part of the risk of this practice change implementation.

For farmers more advanced in their sustainability journey, eligibility for the Truterra™ carbon program, could pay up to $25 /tonne of sequestered CO2.

"When it comes to sustainable farming, we know that one of the biggest barriers to entry for farmers considering carbon or other ecosystem services markets is the risk of lost income associated with converting to climate-smart production practices," said Jason Weller, Vice President, Truterra. "We are thrilled to be working in collaboration with our retail-owners to bring this innovative program to farmers to help them manage risk and maximize natural resources to generate a potential return on investment. Not only that, but by working through our farmer cooperative system, participants can have peace-of-mind that they are getting holistic agronomic, conservation, and carbon market support."

The goal of the program is to create a pathway for farmers to improve their soil health and potentially become eligible for future market opportunities through Truterra and WinField United as a result of continuous cover and/or tillage changes. For example, through Truterra's most recent carbon offer, participating farmers can earn up to $25 per tonne of sequestered CO2 upfront for new carbon stored in soils, with a contract designed to help maximize farmers' earning potential and flexibility.

While Truterra has proven to be a leader in providing farmer-driven carbon programs, this marks the first time its offerings are marketed together with the WinField United Advanced Acre® Rx prescription plan to further demonstrate that sustainability and profitability can go hand-in-hand for farmers. The agronomic prescription service, Advanced Acre Rx, uses data and insights specific to how and where farmers are operating with the goal to increase profit potential per acre and lower per-bushel costs for corn and soybeans. All options in the Advanced Acre Rx program include an agronomic plan; including products and ag technology recommendations, with a service warranty for performance.

"Together with our owners, Land O'Lakes and its businesses are committed to supporting farmer productivity and profitability by helping reduce risk while simultaneously creating new markets that value how farmers manage their fields as much as final yields," said Brett Bruggeman, President, WinField United. "We are marching ahead together with a go-to-market approach aimed at enhancing the relevance of our locally owned retail network and securing a bright future for the farmers of tomorrow."

Land O'Lakes is committed to investing in programs, tools and support that drive voluntary practice changes that not only contribute to the health of the planet, but also position farmers and the agriculture sector for success in a challenging operating environment.

To learn more and to get started, growers can visit their local Truterra retailer.

About Land O'Lakes, Inc.

Land O'Lakes, Inc., one of America's premier agribusiness and food companies, is a member-owned cooperative with industry-leading operations that span the spectrum from agricultural production to consumer foods. With 2021 annual sales of $16 billion, Land O'Lakes is one of the nation's largest cooperatives, ranking 232 on the Fortune 500. Building on a legacy of more than 100 years of operation, Land O'Lakes today operates some of the most respected brands in agribusiness and food production including Land O'Lakes Dairy Foods, Purina Animal Nutrition, WinField United and Truterra. The company does business in all 50 states and more than 60 countries. Land O'Lakes, Inc. corporate headquarters are located in Arden Hills, Minnesota.

About Truterra, LLC

Truterra is a leading sustainability solutions provider, advancing and connecting sustainability efforts throughout the food system at scale – from farmers to ag retailers to value chain collaborators including food and fiber companies. Truterra positions farmers for success by providing them tools and resources to establish a stewardship baseline, track progress on every field they farm, access conservation resources, and prepare for ecosystem services market opportunities. The Truterra network brings together the best in agricultural technology and precision conservation to drive sustainability across the food system, feeding people, safeguarding the planet, and supporting farmer livelihoods. Truterra was launched in 2016 by Land O'Lakes, Inc., a member-owned cooperative that spans the spectrum from agricultural production to consumer foods. To learn more, visit www.truterraag.com.

About WinField United

WinField United is the seed, crop protection products, crop nutrients (CN), agricultural services and agronomic insights business of Land O'Lakes, Inc. As an industry leader, the business focuses on meeting the needs of more than 1,000 locally owned and operated agricultural retailers and their grower-customers by delivering data-proven solutions across products and services, as well as through connections to new markets like carbon and other premium ingredients.

