Peoples Company launches energy management division to help clients maximize and diversify revenue streams

CLIVE, Iowa, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Company, a full-service land transaction and management business licensed in all major agricultural regions, today announced the launch of its energy management division to help clients maximize and diversify revenue streams.

The Peoples Company energy management division manages oil, natural gas, and renewable energy assets for its clients by utilizing market-leading technology to offer Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping, real-time client data portals, modernized revenue processing, and customized reporting. Experienced energy management professionals also help clients navigate complex issues like division orders, authorizations for expenditure (AFE), and joint interest billings to ensure their interests are protected.

"Peoples Company has a 50-year track record of providing innovative solutions to deliver landowners the best possible outcomes, and I am pleased that we are adding energy management to our comprehensive portfolio of services we offer," said Peoples Company President Steve Bruere. "Energy management is a highly specialized offering because each asset is unique and requires individualized service. Peoples Company is proud to make significant investments in technology and talented professionals with deep knowledge of the energy sector to address a mature industry – like oil and gas – while also addressing a void in the marketplace in maximizing returns on other energy assets like wind, solar, and carbon.

Peoples Company's energy management division will be based in Tulsa, Okla., led by Director of Energy Management Kayla Rowan and Oil & Gas Manager Blake Singleton.

Kayla joins Peoples Company with 17 years of mineral management experience, working with all types of mineral owners including individuals, financial institutions, trusts, nonprofits, and universities. She has managed properties in every area of the country. A photo of Rowan can be found here.

Blake has spent 12 years in the energy management arena, gaining immense knowledge oil, gas, and renewables. Singleton's experience includes managing specialty assets on behalf of diverse rights holders, including healthcare systems, large financial institutions, universities, and nonprofits. A photo of Singleton can be found here.

"Adding energy management services to our portfolio will further cement Peoples Company as a one-stop shop for everyone from financial institutions and trusts to family offices and individual landowners or mineral rights owners," said Rowan. "Mineral rights have been proudly passed down through the generations in many families, so it is important to have experienced professionals advocating on behalf of the owners to ensure they are maximizing their resources. Additionally, the continued, rapid growth of renewable energy sources, like wind and solar, creates the potential for substantial new revenue streams for clients across the country."

As Peoples Company continues its expansion across the country, Bruere noted that this new service offers clients a single firm to manage assets ranging from farmland to energy rights.

"As Peoples Company has grown, we have continually assessed how we can best serve our clients now and in the future. As clients diversify their revenue streams with energy production – whether that is solar in the Delta region, oil and gas in the Plains, wind in the Midwest and Pacific Northwest, or even carbon across the country – Peoples Company is prepared to offer a team of experienced professionals with a full suite of professional services," said Bruere.

For more information on Peoples Company, please visit www.PeoplesCompany.com. For inquiries related to energy management, please contact Kayla Rowan at Kayla.Rowan@peoplescompany.com.

About Peoples Company

Peoples Company is a full-service farmland transaction and management platform licensed in all major agricultural regions, offering land brokerage and auction services, land and energy management, agricultural appraisal, and access to capital markets. As Peoples Company celebrates its 50th anniversary, their team of professionals is committed to advancing the company's reputation of exceptional service and to serving the entire country.

