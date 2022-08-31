Spice Up Your Tailgate Spread with eMeals' Easy-Cook, Easy-Shop Menu

Six Game-Time Dishes Featuring Fresh Cravings Salsas & Dips Add Zing to Your Fling

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for a tailgate party menu that will be as big a hit as your home team's Hail Mary pass? The Elevate Your Tailgate Occasions Plan from meal inspiration leader eMeals and family-owned snacking brand Fresh Cravings, known for its chilled salsas, hummus and creamy dips, is just the ticket, offering an easy-make game plan for 8-10 people with six sports bar-inspired recipes, step-by-step instructions, and point-and-click grocery shopping. Add liquid refreshment, your best football buddies, and enjoy!

(PRNewsfoto/eMeals) (PRNewswire)

Score big on flavor: Available free on the Elevate Your Tailgate landing page or in the Occasions Plan in the eMeals app for subscribers, the six dishes on the menu range from Chicken Shawarma Sliders (marinated boneless, skinless chicken pieces topped with Honey Jalapeño Hummus and served on slider buns) to Street Corn Pizza (pizza dough slathered with Poblano Street Corn Dip, crumbled queso fresco, red onion and additional corn). Round it out with Honey-Salsa Chicken Wings baked until crisp, Hot Black Bean and Corn Dip served with tortilla chips, Jalapeño Popper Meatballs featuring a salsa-avocado dipping sauce, and colorful Greek Salad Pinwheels wrapped in flour tortillas. You can find Fresh Cravings in the Produce and Deli sections of national retailers near you. Visit FreshCravings.com/where-to-buy/ to find a retailer near you.

Be ready for kickoff: No labor-intensive recipes here! All dishes can be partially or completely assembled ahead so you can see every pass, tackle and touchdown instead of holing yourself up in the kitchen while your guests watch the game.

Shop in a snap: Forget written grocery lists and item-by-item entries in online shopping carts. Once you've selected the recipes you want to make, eMeals will automatically generate a shopping list you can use to self-shop at your local grocery store or tap for online grocery fulfillment from Amazon, Walmart, Kroger or any of the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt. It saves time as well as the aggravation of forgetting an ingredient.

Win the dinner game every night: The Elevate Your Tailgate Occasions Plan is just a taste of the variety and convenience of the eMeals meal planning service. For as little as $5/month, subscribers receive seven dinner menus every week from their choice of 15 dinner plans (Quick and Healthy, Keto, Low Carb, 30 Minute, Kid Friendly, Low Calorie, Plant Based and more), plus new Occasions Plans and Bonus Collections menus that are added regularly. Subscribers can also mix and match menus from any style and substitute favorites from previous weeks. Free 14-day trials are available at www.emeals.com.

About eMeals

eMeals is a meal inspiration, planning and shopping platform that operates the subscription-based eMeals digital meal planning service, the free RecipeBox app enabling home cooks to create personalized digital cookbooks, and the Grocery Connect SDK providing online grocery shopping functionality for third-party apps and websites. eMeals has helped millions of families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably since the launch of its digital meal planning service. For more information, visit https://emeals.com and https://recipebox.com.

About Fresh Cravings®

At Fresh Cravings, we believe snacking should begin with high-quality ingredients and bold flavors worth celebrating. That is why we create elevated recipes for authentic-tasting chilled salsas and flavor-filled hummus, along with unique plant-based vegan dips and veggie-packed creamy dips that are sure to satisfy any craving. Our refrigerated salsas are a vibrant alternative to the soft, dull blends of jarred salsa and are made with vine-ripened tomatoes and crisp vegetables that are never cooked or pasteurized. As the fastest growing brand of hummus, Fresh Cravings surpassed 40 other brands, in the past year, to become the 4th largest hummus brand in the US. It is the only hummus on the market made with Chilean Extra Virgin Olive Oil, which gives it a smooth taste and texture. Fresh Cravings Creamy Dips are a fresh take on traditional recipes thanks to new, unique flavor experiences created with a variety of vibrant vegetables and spices. Fresh Cravings is part of FoodStory Brands, a family-owned Arizona-based company, which searches the world to bring thoughtfully curated and affordably priced food and beverage products to your table. For more information, visit: www.freshcravings.com or @FreshCravingsSalsa on Facebook and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE eMeals