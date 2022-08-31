USW Local 7687 Reaches Tentative Agreement with BAE

YORK, Pa., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Steelworkers (USW) Local 7687 announced today that they reached a tentative agreement on a 5-year deal with BAE Systems covering roughly 800 workers in the company's York, Pa., facility.

USW District 10 Director Bernie Hall credited the workers' commitment and solidarity for reaching the agreement and averting an unfair labor practice strike.

"After working through the pandemic making armament for the military without disruption, USW members at BAE understood what was at stake in these negotiations," Hall said. "They earned a contract that reflects their vital role in helping safeguard our national security and in contributing to the company's success."

"It's unfortunate that management forced its dedicated workers to the brink of a work stoppage before achieving this deal," said USW Local 7687 President Brad Frey, "but USW members proved that by working together, we can overcome any challenge."

In the coming days, USW members will review the details of the proposed new contract with their negotiating committee before a ratification vote, which will be scheduled as soon as possible.

Broadly, the proposed agreement increases wages, strengthens retirement security and improves access to paid vacation time.

USW Local 7687 also withdrew its notice of its intent to hold an unfair labor practice strike, which was set to begin today at 11 a.m.

