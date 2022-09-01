Epson to Showcase Industry-Leading Label, Printing and Packaging Solutions at Labelexpo Americas 2022

Epson's Mike Pruitt to Present During Label Academy Master Class: Digital Embellishment

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced it will be exhibiting at Labelexpo Americas, North America's largest event for the label, product demonstration, web printing, and converting industries. Epson will be showcasing its labeling solutions – including the new SurePress® digital label presses and ColorWorks® on-demand label printers – as well as SureColor® wide-format printers. Epson's solutions and demonstrations will be on display from Sept. 13-15 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Chicago, Ill. in booth #5821.

During the show, Epson's Mike Pruitt, senior product manager, Industrial Labels, will participate in the Label Academy Master Class on Digital Embellishment on Wed., Sept. 14. Organized by the Label Academy, this five-hour master class offers the necessary technical knowledge and expert guidance that label converters are likely to require when considering a move into the fast-growing field of digital embellishment. Epson's booth is part of the Digital Embellishment Trail, which showcases the latest developments in digital decoration technology.

"Businesses are looking to optimize materials and human resources, making this an ideal time to look at solutions like the SurePress that delivers value with automation by saving substrates and reducing operator press input," said Pruitt. "Labelexpo provides a great opportunity to demonstrate the benefits of Epson's solutions and allow visitors to view in-person demos, see the output quality in person, and talk with product experts."

Epson invites Labelexpo attendees to experience the following innovative solutions at its booth:

SurePress Prime Label Digital Presses: Epson will be debuting the new UV inkjet digital label press, the SurePress ® certified. Epson will be debuting the new UV inkjet digital label press, the SurePress L-6534VW with Orange Ink , and the new L-4733AW water-based resin ink digital label press. The highly automated SurePress L-6534VW, available with Orange Ink or Digital Varnish , enables reliable and repeatable high-speed printing of up to 2 million square feet per month. The SurePress L-4733AW water-based resin ink digital label press is primed for unattended printing and delivers accurate spot colors and gradients required for brand-quality color prime labels and packaging. The new SurePress line offers high levels of print quality, expanded color gamut, consistency, flexibility, and value for label converters, specialty printers and vertical manufacturers. All SurePress models are PANTONEcertified.

ColorWorks On-Demand Color Label Printers: Designed to give flexibility of printing one or thousands of labels at a time, Epson's ColorWorks portfolio of on-demand, high-quality color label solutions help maximize efficiency and reduce obsolete inventory costs. Epson's newest ColorWorks Designed to give flexibility of printing one or thousands of labels at a time, Epson's ColorWorks portfolio of on-demand, high-quality color label solutions help maximize efficiency and reduce obsolete inventory costs. Epson's newest ColorWorks C4000 compact printer, the eight-inch CW-C6500A and the C7500 for high-speed production environments will be on display in the booth.

SureColor Resin Printer: The 64-inch The 64-inch SureColor R5070 roll-to-roll printer with water-based resin inks consistently provide professional-quality, short-run labels, decals and traditional signage at remarkable speeds.

SureColor Solvent Printer: The 10-color 64-inch The 10-color 64-inch SureColor S80600 with White and Metallic Silver inks combines with GMG ColorProof and GMG OpenColor software to deliver precise, repeatable color, up to 98.2% PANTONE coverage, and exceptional productivity to the package proofing market.

SureColor Proofing Printer: The 17-inch SureColor 1 ideal for commercial and flexographic proofing applications. The 17-inch SureColor P5000 Commercial Edition includes a Violet ink to deliver an industry-best 99% PANTONE PLUS FORMULA GUIDE solid-coated color matching,ideal for commercial and flexographic proofing applications.

For additional information about Epson's professional printing solutions, visit www.epson.com/label-printers or www.epson.com/proimaging.

