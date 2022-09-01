Geek+ announces Brian Lee as new head of Geek+ Europe & UK

Brian Lee , Managing Director of Geek+'s UK division, takes over as head of European business

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geekplus, the global leader in autonomous mobile robots, has a new executive at the helm of its European operations. Brian Lee, who joined the company in 2018 and previously headed Geekplus's operations in the UK and Ireland, will now oversee the company's business across the European continent.

Brian Lee has held key leadership roles at Geekplus. In 2018, he joined the Hong Kong office as international sales director responsible for the company's commercial growth across international markets. He successfully established Geekplus projects in over 10 countries including landmark projects that marked the company as the AMR leader in the Asia Pacific region. In 2021, he became head of the UK and Ireland, setting up the company's first office there. Prior to joining Geekplus, Brian Lee spent 10 years in operations and business sector management at DHL Supply Chain. He has over 20 years' experience in logistics, extensive experience in vertical business development and operations management, and is a chartered member of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT).

Geekplus Founder and CEO Yong Zheng commented: "Brian is a true asset. Over the past four years, we have seen how his expertise has helped our company grow and become a leader in several countries around the world. With him leading it, the Europe division will extend our advantage in the smart logistics sector and further our mission of moving Europe intelligently."

Speaking about his new appointment, Lee said: "I'm very happy to take up this new role as head of Europe UK at Geekplus. I've greatly enjoyed my journey with the company in Asia and in the UK, and this new European challenge is very exciting. I aim to help Geekplus better serve our customers through even better project delivery and after-sales service and expand our network of partners to make our technology available to even more European businesses."

Europe is a key market with vast possibilities for growth and expansion in smart logistics. Geekplus opened its European division, with its headquarters in Düsseldorf, Germany, in 2019. That office is now home base for over 100 employees. Earlier this year, this division celebrated its sixteenth country with successfully deployed Geekplus technology.

With European business expanding quickly, the priorities for the next phase of development will be to enhance customer satisfaction and user experience; support customers in accelerating their automation and digitalization with more standardized AMR applications; and add to the already impressive European network of partners, distributors, and integrators that help provide access to Geekplus's solutions.

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ is trusted by over 500 global industry leaders and has been recognized as the world leader in autonomous mobile robots. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 1500 employees, with offices in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore.

For more information, please visit: https://www.geekplus.com/

View original content:

SOURCE Geek+