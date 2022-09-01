Holland Development Promotes Raymond Connell to Managing Director of Seattle and Announces Retirement Transition of Tom Parsons, Executive Managing Director of Seattle

VANCOUVER, Wash. and SEATTLE, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland Partner Group , a fully integrated real estate investment company, is announcing executive changes within its development business line. The company is promoting Raymond Connell from development director of the San Francisco Bay Area to managing director of Seattle reporting to Tom Warren, Holland's President of Development. Tom Parsons, Holland Development's executive managing director of Seattle, begins his retirement transition with a refined role focusing on commercial and retail development in Seattle.

"We're honored to welcome Ray as our new managing director of Seattle," said Craig Parker, Holland Partner Group's CEO. "His experience in the industry and track record at Holland make him an excellent addition to our Seattle team."

Connell has more than 17 years of real estate experience and has been part of Holland Development since 2015. Before his promotion to Seattle managing director, Connell served as Holland Development's development director of the San Francisco Bay Area, where he developed six projects totaling 1,850 units. Connell will lead the Seattle team in pursuit of site acquisition, deal underwriting and project execution. Before joining Holland Development, Connell worked with Lowe Enterprises, Archstone and BlackRock. Raymond holds an MBA from The University of Wisconsin-Madison and a BA from Morehouse College.

Parsons has been part of Holland Development for more than 12 years and has developed over 14 million square feet of office, industrial, retail, residential and hospitality space throughout his career. While Parsons begins his retirement transition, he will continue to play an integral role in Holland's commercial and retail projects in Seattle and the Puget Sound real estate industry. Parsons will continue to advocate for the industry, focusing on local and regional policy issues, housing initiatives, and involvement with organizations serving the industry. Parsons has been active within industry associations, including the National Association for Industrial and Office Parks, International Council of Shopping Centers, National Multifamily Housing Council, Urban Land Institute, Seattle Chamber, Downtown Seattle Association, Bellevue Chamber and Eastside Housing Roundtable.

