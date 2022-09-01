September Is Life Insurance Awareness Month: Roselyn Sánchez and Life Happens Aim to Secure the Financial Futures of Americans With Life Insurance

Roselyn to Spread Awareness About the Importance of Purchasing Life Insurance Through her Partnership with Nonprofit Life Happens

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Happens, a national nonprofit educating consumers about the importance of life insurance in a sound financial plan, kicks off its 19th annual Life Insurance Awareness Month (LIAM) campaign with actress, singer-songwriter, dancer, model, producer, author, wife and mother, and proud Puerto Rican Roselyn Sánchez. This year's campaign, which will be bilingual for the first time, aims to educate and remind Americans why life insurance is an easy decision for all individuals and families.

The need for awareness around life insurance is clear: four in 10 (41%) Americans say they need life insurance, or more of it, translating into 106 million Americans living with a life insurance need gap, according to the 2022 Insurance Barometer Study by Life Happens and LIMRA. In addition, over the last decade, the Hispanic population in the United States has increased by 23% to 62.1 million. Yet, according to the study, the Hispanic community has the most significant need for life insurance, as six in 10 Hispanic adults are uninsured. Further, 51% say they need life insurance or more of it. Unfortunately, misinformation about the price and application process, and a language barrier in education and resources, discourage them from getting the necessary life insurance.

For Sánchez, education is the key to promoting financial responsibility for all Americans as millions are not adequately protected with life insurance. She wants to encourage others to get the coverage they need and let people know that financial professionals can help them get started – this way, it isn't something people just think about, they take action to get the coverage they need. Most importantly, Sánchez wants to do so in a way that reaches Spanish-speaking Americans as well, which reflects 13.5% of the U.S. population.

"When I became a parent, it put life insurance into perspective and showed me how valuable it can be. I think many people live under the impression that having life insurance is costly, but it's actually pretty affordable," said Roselyn Sánchez. "It sounds like a big commitment, but life insurance will pay off in the future."

Sánchez considers her unique partnership with Life Happens as a platform to dispel the misconceptions commonly associated with life insurance and encourage Americans to purchase it. She hopes to motivate them to get the coverage they need by educating people about this vital product.

"Roselyn's experience as a parent, connection to the Hispanic community, and most importantly, passion for this cause make her the perfect person to shine a spotlight on the benefits of life insurance," said Maggie Leyes, Chief Creative Officer of Life Happens. "Our mission during LIAM is to change people's minds about life insurance and show them how easy and affordable it is to protect their loved ones financially."

This year's LIAM will offer a selection of resources in Spanish - including digital flyers, social-media graphics, videos, animations and more. Life Happens will also be releasing Spanish versions of some of its most popular tools and resources as well, including the Life Insurance 101 video and brochure, Myths vs Facts about life insurance and Life Insurance Needs Calculator.

For those looking to take action, Life Happens' free Life Insurance Needs Calculator (www.lifehappens.org/howmuch) can help evaluate their life insurance needs and get the protection they need. And to access information about life insurance and the calculator in Spanish, they can go to www.lifehappens.org/segurodevida. For more information about Life Insurance Awareness Month and Roselyn's role as spokesperson, including her PSA, visit www.lifehappens.org/roselyn.

Life Happens is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping consumers take personal financial responsibility through the ownership of life insurance and related products. The organization does not endorse any product, company or insurance advisor. Since its inception in 1994, Life Happens has provided the highest quality, independent and objective information for people seeking help with their insurance buying decisions. The organization supports the insurance industry by providing marketing tools and resources through its Life Happens Pro platform, and convening the industry each September for Life Insurance Awareness Month. Life Happens is supported by more than 140 of the nation's leading insurance company and financial services organizations. To learn more, visit www.lifehappens.org.

