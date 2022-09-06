DDB WORLDWIDE names McCann's Alex Lubar Global President & Chief Operating Officer

Ad industry veteran joins DDB's Global CEO Marty O'Halloran's leadership team

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DDB Worldwide has named Alex Lubar Global President & Chief Operating Officer. This appointment is a strategic move to further strengthen DDB's global leadership team under Global CEO, Marty O'Halloran.

Lubar joins DDB Worldwide with extensive global leadership credentials. Currently President, McCann North America, Lubar joined McCann in 2012 and held several regional leadership roles during the course of his tenure there. Before taking on his role at the helm of the North America region, Lubar led the Asia Pacific region, and was also the CEO of McCann London. Prior to that he served as global chief marketing officer and held leadership roles with agencies including Grey and BBH.

Said O'Halloran: "My vision is to continue to hire the best talent in the industry and drive DDB Worldwide's growth. Alex embodies DDB's values and passion for unexpected creativity as the accelerant for client and agency growth. I am absolutely delighted he will be joining our team to fuel our current strategic plan globally. He shares our belief that creativity and emotion are the drivers of long term, sustainable growth and I am excited to add him on to my DDB Worldwide leadership team."

Said Lubar: "DDB is such an iconic agency with an astounding creative legacy. I am honored to work with Marty and his global leadership team to continue to take DDB and the network's clients to new levels of growth and fame."

O'Halloran will continue elevating DDB WW's plan to deliver an exceptional creative product through best-in-class talent and modern tools and capabilities, all through the lens of DDB's philosophy that Unexpected Works. "Our ambition is to be the best creative agency in the world. Alex will further strengthen my global leadership team and help us reach higher levels of organic and net new growth, while also continuing to put creativity at the center of all that we do," said O'Halloran.

Lubar will join DDB Worldwide in the network's NYC Headquarters in mid-October of this year.

ABOUT DDB WORLDWIDE

DDB Worldwide ( www.ddb.com ) is one of the world's largest and most influential advertising and marketing networks. DDB has been named Agency Network of the Year 2022 Effies US, Asia Pacific Network of the Year 2022 Spikes Asia, #3 Global Network in 2022 by the Cannes International Festival of Creativity, Network of the Year by D&AD in 2022 and 2021, Network of the Year ADC in 2021, Network of the Year 2021 Effies Latin America, Network of the Year 2021 El Ojo, as well as numerous accolades from the industry's leading advertising publications and awards shows. WARC has listed DDB as one of the Top 3 Global Networks for 12 of the last 15 years. The network's clients include Molson Coors, Volkswagen, McDonald's, Unilever, Mars, Peloton, JetBlue, Johnson & Johnson, and the U.S. Army, among others. Founded in 1949, DDB is part of the Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) and consists of over 10,000 employees across 149 offices in over 63 countries, with its flagship office in New York, NY.

ABOUT OMNICOM

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE – OMC) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

