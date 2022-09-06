Flatfee Announces New Spanish and Portuguese Websites

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flatfeecorp.com, a managed marketplace for overseas office services supporting small to mid-sized companies' global expansion, announced the launch of new websites in Spanish ( https://flatfeecorp.com/es ) and Portuguese ( https://flatfeecorp.com/pt ) for companies in the fast growing Latin American countries increasingly entering into the global marketplace through the Internet.

Flatfeecorp.com (PRNewswire)

Our team is confident that we can make the process easier and more affordable for anybody to sell or hire globally.

With the growth of global e-commerce platforms, more local sellers in the LatAm countries have discovered a much greater global market outside of their home countries. Flatfeecorp.com is now supporting those sellers by helping them register foreign trademarks, set up local companies, maintain local staff and comply with local tax requirements.

Flatfee's decision to add those languages and customer services in those regions is a reflection of the increasing importance of developing countries in supplying the global consumer market through the Internet.

It is traditionally very difficult for a small company to sell internationally. The cost of local compliance outside of their home country can get very high, especially with language differences. There is simply no single-solution provider out there to provide compliance and service solutions to support small businesses' global operations. Flatfeecorp.com is an innovative managed marketplace offering standard corporate, human resource, intellectual property, and tax compliance solutions to those underserved companies.

LatAm regional manager Alfonso Gutierrez is the main driving force behind this strategic move. Alfonso has extensive connections and business relationships in LatAm, the United States and Asia, and said, "a main obstacle for companies establishing a local market presence, however, is the lack of familiarity with the foreign legal and compliance environment. Our team is confident that we can make the process easier and more affordable for everyone in Latin America who wants to sell globally."

Flatfee's Chief Executive Officer Ning Zhang said LatAm is a very promising market for Flatfee due to the increasing global needs for LatAm commodities and goods, and lack of local service providers possessing integrated service capacities.

Flatfeecorp.com is based in California with offices in the UK, China, France among other regions. Flatfee has a dedicated team servicing the LatAm region based in Texas and Peru.

View https://flatfeecorp.com/es (Spanish) and https://flatfeecorp.com/pt (Portuguese) to explore how any LatAm-based companies can recruit or sell internationally with significantly lower costs on administration services outside of their home countries.

Media contact: Alfonso Gutierrez, alfonso@flatfeecorp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Flatfee