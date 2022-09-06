NASB Financial, Inc. Declares Cash Dividends on Common Stock

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: NASB) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.85 per share, which will be paid on September 30, 2022, to stockholders of record on September 16, 2022.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal financial institution.

