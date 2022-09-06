The Philadelphia Inquirer Names Freedom Mortgage Corporation A Winner of The Philadelphia/Delaware Valley Region 2022 Top Workplaces Award

This Energage award recognizes exemplary large companies in the region with more than 2,500+ employees

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Mortgage, one of the largest full-service independent mortgage companies and the top VA and top Federal Housing Administration (FHA) (government-insured) lender in the U.S. in 2021, has earned the fifth spot in the 2022 Top Workplaces Philadelphia/Delaware Valley Region award, based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools.

Freedom Mortgage is recognized as a Top Workplaces company in the Philadelphia/Delaware region by Philadelphia Inquire.

This is the fourth time Freedom Mortgage Corporation has been named one of the Top Workplaces in the region by The Philadelphia Inquirer. The newspaper recently recognized 178 companies and organizations as 2022 Top Workplaces in the Philadelphia/Delaware Valley region.

"We are honored Freedom Mortgage is recognized once again as a Top Workplaces company in the Philadelphia and Delaware region," said Stanley C. Middleman, Freedom Mortgage president and CEO. "We strive to provide the right culture, benefits, and opportunities for our employees to thrive. This endorsement means so much because our employees ranked Freedom Mortgage so highly and shared that they enjoy working here."

Eric Rubino, Energage CEO, said, "During this very challenging time, the Top Workplaces program has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance. When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

In addition to being recognized as a 2022 Top Workplaces USA company, Freedom Mortgage has been recognized as a regional Top Workplaces company, consecutively over the years by The Indianapolis Star. Additionally, Freedom Mortgage was named one of Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces (2021) and joined the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll for being recognized for the eighth time as one of the fastest growing companies across the country.

For more information on Freedom Mortgage, please visit FreedomMortgage.com. To join the company, please visit the careers page: careers.freedommortgage.com/jobs/.

About ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.™ Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70, 000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit Energage or Workplaces.

About Freedom Mortgage Corporation

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Freedom Mortgage is an independent mortgage company that provides mortgage loans through wholesale and correspondent channels. One of the nation's largest non-bank mortgage lenders/services, the company is licensed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Freedom Mortgage was the #1 VA and #1 FHA (government-insured) lender in the U.S. in 2021 (Inside Mortgage Finance, 2021), and one of the mortgage industry's largest philanthropic supporters of the USO of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The company is also renowned for its vibrant work environment where all team members can thrive. In 2021, Freedom Mortgage was named one of Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces as well as in Top Workplaces USA. Additionally, the company joined the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll once again in 2022 for being recognized for the eighth time as one of the fastest-growing companies across the country. Freedom Mortgage's mission is to foster homeownership for all consumers across America. For more information, please visit FreedomMortgage.com.

