TIAA announces partnership with Girls in Tech to empower women in technology

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAA has teamed up with Girls in Tech (GIT), a global nonprofit with more than 100,000 members focused on closing the gender gap in technology careers.

Wendy Harrington, Chief Information Officer, TIAA Wealth and Corporate Technology, will deliver the keynote address at the 2022 Girls In Tech conference Sept. 7. (PRNewswire)

"TIAA is committed to doing the hard work to understand the challenges and clear the path for women in tech," said Sastry Durvasula, Chief Information and Client Services Officer, and a board member for the nonprofit. "We're excited to collaborate with Girls in Tech to unlock opportunities for women in all stages of their STEM careers and empower them to reach their goals."

TIAA will collaborate with GIT throughout 2022 and 2023 for multiple initiatives including the GIT Hackathon, Startup Challenge, Digital Career Fair, Mentorship Program, Cybersecurity Webinars and the upcoming Girls in Tech conference.

"Joining forces with TIAA, a mission-driven organization with more than 100 years serving others, is an important milestone in our journey," said Adriana Gascoigne, Girls in Tech Founder and CEO. "This collaboration will elevate our positive impact in building the diverse and inclusive tech workforce the world needs."

The Girls in Tech Conference will take place in-person in Nashville, Wednesday, Sept. 7. Participants from all over the world will gather to find community, sharpen their skills, learn how to advance their careers in tech, and discover companies that are leveraging technology to drive change and growth within their industries. Most importantly, they will learn how they can be a part of that change.

Wendy Harrington, Chief Information Officer, TIAA Wealth and Corporate Technology, will deliver a keynote address about her own career journey in her talk titled Destination Unknown: Enjoy the Journey.

TIAA ambassadors and recruiters will be on hand at the expo to discuss the exciting technology agenda, job openings and culture at TIAA, as well as share stories of their own career paths in technology.

About TIAA

TIAA is a leading provider of secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions to millions of people and thousands of institutions. It is the #1 not-for-profit retirement market provider1, paid more than $6.4 billion in lifetime income to retired clients in 2021 and has $1.2 trillion in assets under management (as of 6/30/2022)2.

