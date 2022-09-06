Vizient Innovative Technology Contract Awarded to NeoLight for the Skylife Neonatal Phototherapy System

Contract awarded for products that bring improvement to health care industry

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoLight announced its Skylife Neonatal Phototherapy System has received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, Inc. the nation's largest member-driven health care performance improvement company. The contract was awarded based on the recommendation of the Skylife Neonatal Phototherapy System by hospital experts who serve on one of Vizient's member-led councils, and it signifies to Vizient members unique qualities that potentially enhance clinical care, patient safety, or improve business operations of health care organizations.

Skylife Neonatal Phototherapy System has received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, Inc.

The Skylife™ Neonatal Phototherapy System provides Best-in-Class Spectral Power which exceeds AAP Guidelines to

Reduce Bedside Equipment

Decrease Nurse Workload

Provide for Intermittent Phototherapy which promotes Breast Feeding Success, Kangaroo Care, and Skin-to-skin time with Families.

The Skylife 3D Light Array™ creates 40% body surface coverage with effective, uniform light and allows the clinician to choose between three levels of irradiance for optimal control for the care of the neonate.

"We are thrilled to receive the Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, as it highlights the importance of the best-in-class technology in our Skylife Neonatal Phototherapy System," said Arik Anderson, NeoLight's CEO. "Vizient serves an important and large member base, and with this contract award, we are now even more accessible to this extensive network. We are committed to collaborating with Vizient member hospitals across the country in their mission to reduce jaundice related complications, quickly and efficiently reduce bilirubin levels and significantly reduce hospital costs."

"Congratulations to NeoLight for being awarded an Innovative Technology contract," said Kelly Flaharty, senior director of contract process for Vizient. "Our member council recommended Sklife Neonatal Phototherapy System for this contract based on the efficiencies it offers and its potential to make an incremental difference in health care."

Vizient represents a diverse membership base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers and represents more than $130 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with member-led councils and task forces to evaluate products for their potential to bring real innovation to health care. Vizient may award a contract to products deemed worthy of the Innovative Technology designation outside of the competitive bid cycle.

NeoLight is a medical device company that develops empathy driven, best in class technologies for treating preventable conditions in the newborn care market. Empathy driven solutions are a framework that has the doctor-nurse-mother-infant ecosystem at the center. It fosters the emotional connection that happens, thereby providing not just treatment but also providing care. Driving neonatal care beyond the traditional hospital setting, NeoLight is also creating a robust home market to treat neonatal conditions in the home. To learn more, visit www.theneolight.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Contact: Kelly Johnson, kelly@theneolight.com

View original content:

SOURCE NeoLight