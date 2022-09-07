"BIG BROTHER" = HUGE CROSS-PLATFORM ENGAGEMENT

With the Current Season Just Over Two-Thirds Complete, Viewers Have Already Watched Over 8 Billion Minutes of BIG BROTHER This Summer Across CBS, Paramount+ and the CBS App/CBS.com

Series Leads Every Streaming Series in Minutes Watched

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the current season just over two-thirds complete, viewers have already watched nearly 8.3 billion minutes of BIG BROTHER so far this summer on the CBS Television Network, Paramount+ and CBS.com/the CBS app, according to Nielsen linear viewing and Paramount internal data for the first nine weeks of the series' 24th season, which began July 6. This figure includes both full episodes on broadcast and streaming, as well as the live feeds from the BIG BROTHER house, which are available exclusively on Paramount+.

To put this massive time spent number in broader perspective, BIG BROTHER content leads EVERY series on streaming services in engagement, including the latest season of Netflix's hit "Stranger Things." (8.05 billion minutes watched, according to Nielsen Streaming Data from 7/6/22-8/28/22.)

"BIG BROTHER is the original cross-platform reality series and 24 seasons later it's still generating large audiences and engagement numbers across our CBS and Paramount platforms," said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. "This data speaks loudly to the passion for the franchise, and how the power of broadcast television with strong streaming partners can aggregate an audience."

Editor's Note: BIG BROTHER season 24 premiered Wednesday, July 6 on CBS, and is also available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

