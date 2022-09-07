U.S. Gold Corp. Announces September 2022 Conference Schedule

H.C. Wainwright Virtual 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, September 12-14

2022 Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek Conference, September 13-16

2022 Denver Gold Group - Gold Forum Americas Conference, September 18-21

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. ("U.S. Gold," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (NASDAQ: USAU), a gold exploration and development company, has released its events calendar and is scheduled to present at the following investor conference and industry events in September 2022:

Event: H.C. Wainwright Virtual 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date/Time: September 12-14, 2022

Location: Virtual and at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel

Registration: Virtual and In-Person

Event: 2022 Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek Conference

Date/Time: September 13–16, 2022

Location: Beaver Creek Resort, Beaver Creek, CO

Registration: Invitation Only

Event: 2022 Denver Gold Group - Gold Forum Americas Conference

Date/Time: September 18–21, 2022

Location: Broadmoor Hotel & Resort, Colorado Springs, CO

Registration: Invitation Only

During the events, U.S. Gold's management team will be delivering a presentation and following that, will be available for meetings with institutional investors and conference attendees. For conference registration, please contact the representative or conference organizer and to schedule a meeting with the Company, please email ir@usgoldcorp.gold.

"We are kicking off September with an active events calendar which includes the Gold Forum Americas, one of the world's oldest and largest gathering of precious commodity equities that showcases publicly traded gold and silver companies, and the premier Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek that focuses on explorers, developers and emerging producers of gold, silver and platinum group metals. These events allow us to join the most influential leaders in mining and mineral exploration along with institutional investors, sell-side representatives and corporate executives. We look forward to sharing the value proposition of U.S. Gold with the investment community and those in the precious metals space while gaining increased exposure for our CK Gold Project," commented George M. Bee, U.S. Gold President & CEO.

About U.S. Gold Corp

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S.-focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. The CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) technical report, which was completed by Gustavson Associates, LLC. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit www.usgoldcorp.gold .

For additional information, please contact:

U.S. Gold Corp. Investor Relations:

+1 800 557 4550

ir@usgoldcorp.gold

www.usgoldcorp.gold

