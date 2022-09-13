Fortune and Great Place to Work® Name AKASA One of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Health Care™, Ranking #16

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored AKASA as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Health Care™. This is AKASA's first time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at #16. Earning a spot means that AKASA is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in Health Care award is based on analysis of survey responses from over 161,000 current employees in the manufacturing and production industry. In that survey, 94% of AKASA's employees said AKASA is a great place to work. This number is 37% higher than the average U.S. company.

"It's an incredible honor to be named one of the best places to work in healthcare," said Malinka Walaliyadde, CEO and co-founder of AKASA. "Our purpose is to enable human health by building the future of healthcare with AI. The mission attracts individuals who want to solve problems that directly impact people's lives. AKASA's cross-functional team of experts helps make that mission a reality."

The Best Workplaces in Health Care list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified ™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"It is our honor to spotlight the Best Workplaces in Health Care," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Health care heroes have been on the front lines saving lives, and these organizations dug deep to tailor their support to the rapidly changing demands from the pandemic. We applaud their commitment to inclusive, high-trust cultures."

AKASA was also recognized by Fortune Magazine and Great Places to Work as one of the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™ in 2022.

About AKASA



AKASA is the leading developer of AI for healthcare operations. AKASA scales human intelligence with leading-edge AI and ML securely trained on customer data to learn unique systems, continuously adapt to changing environments, and deliver comprehensive automation and analytics for complex workflows. The result is a seamlessly integrated, customized solution that reduces operating costs, frees up staff to do the work they love, and helps health systems allocate resources to where they matter most.

AKASA is a remote-first company and we are hiring. Step into the future of healthcare with AKASA. Learn more at AKASA.com/careers.

About the Best Workplaces in Health Care™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in Health Care by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 161,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations in the health care industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey . Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

