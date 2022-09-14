Oceans Healthcare Opens New Behavioral Health Hospital

State-of-the-Art 'Hospital within a Hospital' Advances Integration with CHRISTUS Spohn Health System

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceans Healthcare today announced the opening of Oceans Behavioral Hospital Corpus Christi, a state-of-the-art behavioral health "hospital within a hospital" inside CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi – Shoreline. Oceans and CHRISTUS Spohn Health System announced the project last year and have been working closely to provide behavioral health services to South Texas since early 2020.

The 30,000 square-foot 42-bed hospital expands inpatient capacity and allows for the treatment of more clinically acute patients managing depression, anxiety or other behavioral health concerns complicated by a substance use dual diagnosis. The hospital will also provide intensive outpatient mental health services for adults and seniors in the future. Licensed medical and mental health professionals guide each patient and their family through individually designed treatment programs that include diagnosis and symptom education.

As a hospital within a hospital, Oceans Behavioral Hospital Corpus Christi provides a unique setting with access to advanced medical resources in an environment designed specifically for behavioral health patients and allows for greater continuity of care.

"The new hospital is the next step in our relationship with CHRISTUS Spohn to expand behavioral health services that, for many, are so often out of reach," said Stuart Archer, CEO of Oceans Healthcare. "We value the opportunity to work with highly respected organizations to create positive outcomes for vulnerable members of the community and look forward to continuing to execute our shared vision."

The two organizations began working together at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020. At a time when access to what many considered "non-essential care" was being limited, CHRISTUS Spohn and Oceans worked to provide mental health treatment for many patients also battling the virus, ensuring continued access to life-saving care.

CHRISTUS Spohn Health System indicated in its 2020 Community Health Needs Assessment that mental health was considered the number one need, and mortality risk resulting from mental health conditions was a growing concern in the area. Despite this clear gap, Texas ranks last in the nation for access to care, according to the 2022 Mental Health America report.

"The Coastal Bend area has an overwhelming need for mental health services, and we knew we needed a specialized provider to bring the right resources to our own facility," said Osbert Blow, MD, PhD, FACS, CHRISTUS Spohn CEO. "Since 2020, our work with Oceans has ensured we're able to provide a full continuum of care for patients as they seek help. We're proud to support them as they embark on a new chapter to enhance the lives and care of our community."

For more information about Oceans Behavioral Hospital Corpus Christi, visit oceanscorpuschristi.com or call (361) 902-4006.

ABOUT OCEANS HEALTHCARE

Oceans Healthcare is a growing behavioral health provider focused on healing and long-term recovery. Founded in 2004, Oceans provides inpatient and outpatient treatment with a special focus on the unique physical and emotional needs of older adults. With 33 locations, including 23 inpatient hospital campuses across the Southeast, Oceans treated 24,000 individuals in 2021. The company consistently achieves industry-leading performance metrics on national quality and safety measurements, as determined by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and The Joint Commission and was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America for four consecutive years. For more information, visit www.oceanshealthcare.com .

