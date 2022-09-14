Profile® Products Acquires Nivetha Exporters, Expands Horticulture Portfolio with Access to Coconut Coir

The acquisition will complement Profile's robust horticultural product lines to round out the company's raw material offerings

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Profile® Products announced the acquisition of Nivetha Exporters, a leading international producer of high-quality coco coir products. The transaction includes all Nivetha product lines, as well as the company's best-in-class facilities in Southern India and dedicated employee base. As part of the acquisition, Nivetha has been renamed to CoirSci.

Profile Products. Buffalo Grove, IL (PRNewsfoto/PROFILE Products LLC) (PRNewswire)

"This acquisition is the next step in our evolution to round out our strong portfolio of offerings and ensure our customers can easily and readily find the substrate solution they need for their horticultural operations, all from one manufacturer," said Jim Tanner, CEO of Profile Products. "Nivetha has a strong industry reputation as a reliable coco coir supplier, and we are excited to work with their innovative team to deliver on that consistency for our grower and blender customers."

The acquisition augments Profile's robust raw material selection that now includes peat, coir and HydraFiber®, engineered fiber solution, as well as controlled release fertilizer products. Customers will be able to leverage the expertise of Profile and Nivetha to efficiently develop a media mix solution that's right for their business.

This is the third acquisition in two years for Profile Products' rapidly growing horticultural division and follows on the heels of the company's expanded manufacturing capacity of HydraFiber, the company's flagship horticultural product. Through these investments, Profile Products is strengthening its position as a reliable supplier in a market where it is increasingly difficult to find recurring, sustainable materials.

"We are proud to join a purpose-driven and sustainability-minded company that shares our vision of strategic growth through key partnerships," said Vivek Sivanandum, owner of Nivetha. "Through our combined expertise and capital, we have the opportunity to provide more choices, invest in additional research and development, and form new synergies that will increase value for our customers and our team."

Nivetha joins Profile's extensive global portfolio, which includes proven technologies for erosion control, horticulture, sports field conditioning, and golf course construction and maintenance.

About Profile Products

Based in Buffalo Grove, Ill., PROFILE Products LLC is a leading developer and manufacturer of highly engineered specialty agriscience materials that promote environmental sustainability while delivering superior performance for horticulture, erosion control, sports turf and other specialty applications. It's Profile's mission to consistently help our customers establish sustainable green space through water and soil management and plant establishment. We accomplish this by bringing our knowledgeable people, proven products, groundbreaking technology and personal services on-site to holistically meet real world applications—assuring success in any environment. For more information call (800) 508-8681, email info@profileproducts.com or visit profileproducts.com.

About Nivetha

Nivetha manufactures high-quality coco coir products with factory operations at two different locations in Southern India. Since 1996, the business has proven its promise to manufacture and reliably supply quality coco products to its global clients. For more information visit nivetha.in.

Contact: Jenna Jaynes

Swanson Russell

402-437-6406

jennaj@swansonrussell.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PROFILE Products LLC