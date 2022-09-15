Canon Solutions America, Inc. Expands Digital Transformation Portfolio with All-in-One AgilePoint Technology

AgilePoint V8.0 is the only enterprise-ready digital transformation platform

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., is pleased to announce the availability of a cloud-based digital transformation platform, AgilePoint V8.0. This enterprise-ready, low-code automation platform further enables Canon Solutions America's ability to quickly deliver solutions that meet the needs of today's hybrid work environment.

AgilePoint, an all-in-one digital transformation platform, available on-premises or cloud-ready, allows business users to interact with processes, workflows, and data in real time, within one customizable interface. Professional developers (whether facilitated through Canon Solutions America's Professional Services organization or a company's own resources) are provided with advanced tools to help create custom functions which can assist in building many kinds of applications without a single line of code. This allows for the accelerated creation and maintenance of hundreds of applications to automate business processes. This architecture also facilitates mobile-ready applications and promotes automated data flow to save both time and money.

Evolving market requirements have underscored the need for process automation, data integration and increased efficiency. Secure access to data, regardless of a worker's location, and workflow automation are critical success factors for any business. Canon Solutions America's alignment with AgilePoint further enhances its ability to deliver on these needs.

"Digital transformation remains an important way to help our customers, and AgilePoint's capabilities can assist with process automation and document and process workflow among many other areas," said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president, Canon Solutions America, Inc. "We are excited to see this solution accelerate digital transformation and be a benefit to the hybrid workplace."

AgilePoint's out-of-the-box capabilities give users a strong starting point with more than 85 integrations to the most popular systems and cloud services built in, combined with the over 800 workflow actions and 65 application templates that together support the multiple dynamic process patterns, coupled with six layers of granular security.



AgilePoint's built-in features include the technology needed to achieve hyperautomation, including artificial intelligence1, event-driven software architecture, business process management, low or no-code tools and integration platform-as-a-service.

Since 2003, AgilePoint has been an innovator in the low- and no-code space and is now the only all-in-one hyperautomation platform on the market. Its newest version can assist those working in the operations, sales, marketing, human resources, legal, finance and compliance fields, as well as in the industries of manufacturing, telecommunications, healthcare, government, insurance, and pharmaceuticals.

