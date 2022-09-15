Genpact Named to Forbes World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2022 List

Recognition underscores Genpact's end-to-end capabilities and sustained success in creating value for clients by driving real-world transformation

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced that it has been recognized as one of the "World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2022" by Forbes and Statista Inc., a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

To determine the list, Forbes and Statista conducted an independent evaluation of thousands of multinational management consultancies across 13 industries and 14 functional areas. These firms were then evaluated based surveys results of peers, including partners and executives from the management consultancies, as well as clients of the management consultancies, to identify the World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2022. To make it to this year's list, global consulting companies were assessed on their ability to adapt and remain competitive during the Covid-19 pandemic, while also evolving to better provide services to their client's changing needs.

"In today's dynamic environment, businesses are looking for partners that can help them accelerate their transformation journeys, leveraging digital technologies and data with process and industry expertise to unlock actionable insights to drive tangible outcomes," said Tiger Tyagarajan, chief executive officer, Genpact. "Our inclusion in Forbes' World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2022 list reflects our relentless focus on driving Data-Tech-AI services and being a partner of choice for creating business outcomes that matter for our clients and the world."

This is Genpact's latest recognition added to its growing list of industry and workplace awards, including: World's Most Ethical Companies 2022 by Ethisphere Institute, Forbes Best Employers for Diversity 2022 list, Frost & Sullivan and TERI Sustainability 4.0 Awards 2022, CSO50 Awards 2022, Asia's Best Diversity Reporting by Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards 2021, Bloomberg's 2022 Gender equality index, among others.

