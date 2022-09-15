SkillUp Coalition and Unmudl Partner to Connect Job Seekers to Training for 800,000 In-Demand Jobs

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The SkillUp Coalition, a national collaboration of nonprofits, training providers, and employers, today announced a partnership with Unmudl Skills-to-Jobs™ Marketplace to connect working learners to low-cost, short-term training offered by America's Community College Network. Working learners are learners engaged in upskilling and retraining to advance their careers who are working at the same time. The partnership between Unmudl and SkillUp presents a scalable solution to connect 65 million working learners in the U.S. to community college training programs directly aligned with employers and an estimated 800,000 in-demand jobs.

Helping Large Employers Fill High Wage, High Demand Roles

Courses such as the Amazon Unmudl Original, Introduction to Mechatronics for Equipment Maintenance , are now available within the SkillUp training catalog, a thoroughly vetted web-based platform of over 500 training programs across the country. The Amazon Unmudl Original course is offered remotely through accredited Central New Mexico Community College and directly responds to employers seeking to develop a talent pipeline for roles such as those in the Amazon Reliability Maintenance Engineering (RME) group.

"In today's labor marketplace, Unmudl's Skills-to-Jobs Marketplace offers a compelling and creative solution that matches working learners with community colleges that offer high-quality training and certification programs, leading to jobs with promising career growth," says Steven Lee, Executive Director of the SkillUp Coalition. "SkillUp is honored to partner with Unmudl to uplift working learners into high-opportunity employment with top employers."

Unmudl courses enable employers with similar open roles to recruit learners nationally from the diverse talent community colleges attract such as women, people of color, and first-generation college students. Courses are designed in collaboration with the employer and community colleges, to reflect the exact skills and training necessary for open positions. Additionally, many align with industry-recognized certifications in tech, business, and manufacturing. Working learners can complete these courses in as little as 6 weeks while working full-time and can apply for immediate job openings from the 64 current employers hiring out of Unmudl courses.

"Unmudl's vision is to provide working learners and career changers with a transparent universe of short-term upskilling and reskilling courses offered by a robust network of community colleges and large employers that lead to real job opportunities," says Parminder Jassal, CEO of Unmudl. "We are delighted to partner with SkillUp to help us scale this unique offering to America's working learners."

About the SkillUp Coalition

Founded in July 2020, SkillUp Coalition is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that connects workers with the right tools, resources, and support to make confident career shifts, find quality living-wage jobs, and position themselves for promising career growth. The SkillUp ecosystem provides career exploration, training & employer connections, career coaching, and resources to support workers at any stage of their career journey. Since its founding, SkillUp has connected 1 Million workers to career and training support throughout the country.

The coalition brings together over 90 leading organizations including training and education providers, technology developers, policymakers, employers, and philanthropies. In addition to its national reach, SkillUp operates LevelUp local partnerships in the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Florida, Louisiana, Northern Nevada, Philadelphia, New York City, and Ohio.

SkillUp proudly advocates for an affordable, equitable, upskilling ecosystem that ensures every worker has high opportunity employment. For more information, please visit www.skillup.org or follow on Instagram , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

About Unmudl Public Benefit Corp.

Unmudl Skills-to-Jobs™ Marketplace connects learners and employers via a coast-to-coast network of leading community colleges. Through Unmudl, learners easily access courses and short-term credential programs that lead to jobs and credentials. These jobs pay family-supporting wages and contribute directly to the country's economic growth and recovery. Employers use the Unmudl Marketplace to source highly skilled and diverse talent directly from courses and community colleges. Learn more about Unmudl at unmudl.com .

