JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In May 2022, Changhong launched its new Android Smart TV G7N series in Indonesia. Following the launch, the series has been received enthusiastically in the market and by consumers.

With impressive sales, the series soon claimed the top spot on the smart TV product ranking of Indonesia's largest e-commerce platform Shopee. It also achieved outstanding sales on platforms such as Lazada, Tokopedia, Jd.ID, Akulaku and Blibli. Meanwhile, videos about user experiences of the series posted on TikTok by Indonesian celebrities and influencers have gained over 3 million views.

Changhong's New G7N Series Android Smart TV Gains Popularity in Indonesia (PRNewswire)

G7N is an intelligent voice TV product series developed by Changhong. It comes equipped with the Android 11 operating system and over 5,000 apps available for users to choose from. All television products in the series support 2.4G/5G dual WiFi bands, ensuring a more stable wireless signal and higher transmission speed. With HDR 10 video image decoding technology, the series delivers more realistic visual effects. By working with dbx-tv acoustic engineers, the G7N series also offers the best sound experience. The series comes in the most popular sizes in the Indonesian market -- 32", 40", and 43", while its bezel-less design allows for a larger screen.

Since its launch, the G7N series is currently a best seller in Indonesia, thanks to both consumers' recognition of the product and their trust in the Changhong brand.

Founded in 1958, Changhong is an integrated multinational conglomerate that brings together consumer electronics, core device development and manufacturing. The more-than-six-decades-old brand is valued in 2022 at approximately US$27 billion and has been named as one of the World's 500 Most Valuable Brands multiple times over the last ten years.

In 1998, Changhong became the first Chinese brand to enter the Indonesian market. With over 20 years of development in the market, Changhong now boasts a comprehensive manufacturing base on the archipelago, integrating production, warehousing, sales, logistics and after-sales services. The company sells TVs, air conditioners, refrigerators and freezers, through Indonesia's many mainstream online and offline channels. Changhong has been selected by Indonesian consumers as the most popular home appliance brand numerous times.

To meet consumer demand for smarter, high-end products, Changhong launched the CHiQ brand in 2014 and introduced it to the Indonesian market in 2021. The brand is dedicated to providing consumers with smarter home appliances and services to create a comfortable, environmentally friendly, smart and fun home environment. Today, the CHiQ brand has entered more than 30 countries and regions in Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas, and has expanded its presence on more than 40 e-commerce platforms, with product categories covering TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, monitors, portable air conditioners, batteries, and floor sweepers, among others.

Changhong plans to continue to grow its footprint in the Indonesian market, with more debuts of differentiated and intelligent products, along with ongoing enhancement in product quality and services, to provide Indonesian consumers with increasingly comprehensive and smart life solutions.

