FORTIFYING CLOUD APPLICATION TRANSFORMATION STRATEGIES

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEIDOR, a leader in business technology consulting – today announced the acquisition of digital transformation company Opentrends.

SEIDOR acquires OPENTRENDS fortifying its cloud application transformation strategies.

SEIDOR enhances its expertise in the adoption of new technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Cities and the Connected Car. Both companies are consolidating their commitment to innovation, design and digital product development, the main focus of Opentrends.

Opentrends has a high degree of specialization in the public sector and large multinational companies, in areas including banking, automotive, education, manufacturing and retail.

SEIDOR also expands its offering with Opentrends' digital agency, which operates as Failfast.design and specializes in user experience (UX), visual design (UI), creativity and digital content.

Opentrends management will lead the new business unit resulting from the operation dedicated to the development of advanced applications in the cloud, which will have a team of 500 professionals. The new unit's aggregate annual revenue exceeds 50 million dollars. In words of Josep Benito, CEO of SEIDOR, "the integration of the Opentrends management team and consultants in SEIDOR allows us to continue driving our growth in specialized areas, such as the development of cloud applications and digital transformation, offering customers the best technology services today, as well as strengthening our international capillarity, thanks to our direct presence in India and USA".

Xavier Buscallà, CEO of Opentrends Inc. and director of SEIDOR's new business unit, said that "our integration with SEIDOR realizes a prime opportunity to grow our business and provide higher value, with a focus on application architecture and the transformation of solutions in the cloud". "This merger gives recognition to our successful track record, and will also accelerate the professional development of both Opentrends and SEIDOR teams".

About SEIDOR

SEIDOR is a technology consulting firm offering a comprehensive portfolio of solutions and services in innovation, customer experience, ERP, analytics, employee experience, cloud, workplace and cybersecurity. With a turnover of 606 million euros and over 7,500 highly qualified professionals, SEIDOR has a direct presence in 41 countries in Europe, Latin America, USA, Middle East, Africa and Asia, serving more than 8,500 customers. The consulting firm is a partner of main technology leaders, including SAP, Microsoft, IBM, Adobe, Salesforce, Google, AWS and Cisco. www.SEIDOR.com

About OPENTRENDS

Opentrends, Inc. is a global digital transformation firm with a unique approach to designing software around users first and systems second. It has established a successful track record with many of the world's top companies and now holds full trust in its ability to design, develop and deploy complex software innovations and drive growth. Located in Palo Alto, Barcelona, Madrid, and Kerala, Opentrends provides custom software development, integration, and adoption of advanced technological solutions across sectors. www.opentrends.us

CONTACT U.S.

Marc Corsi | +1 415-896-1515| adpower7676@gmail.com

Tatiana Gely | +1 408-675-1670| tgely@opentrends.net

View original content:

SOURCE Opentrends