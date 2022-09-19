Automotive Veteran Hunter Swift Joins Authenticom as Vice President of Sales

LA CROSSE, Wis., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Authenticom, a leading data solutions provider known for services like DealerVault, ContactVia and RecordRecharge, has welcomed long-time automotive veteran Hunter Swift to their leadership team.

Authenticom provides a suite of data solutions designed to bring value back to your data. Whatever your business data needs, we’re able to help find creative solutions to you get the best returns for your business. Learn how at www.Authenticom.com. (PRNewswire)

"I am honored to join the Authenticom team and help to build on the solid foundation," said Swift.

As an 18-year automotive industry veteran, Swift's wealth of experience aligns with Authenticom's strategic mission of Connecting the World to Data. With a proven history of building relationships and helping organizations realize business objectives, his knowledge will be instrumental in assembling the best data solutions for clients to drive growth.

Swift's experience includes working with some of the nation's top dealers, dealership groups, vendors, and OEMs. As a recognized thought leader and frequent industry presenter, he's contributed to numerous automotive interviews, webinars, and podcasts.

"The Authenticom team is thrilled to have Hunter join the team. His experience spans well over a decade, almost two. An extensive automotive career like that means he understands the importance of hearing what customers need and delivering solutions that exceed expectations, which is exactly what Authenticom is all about," said Founder and CEO Stephen Cottrell.

Prior to Authenticom, Swift served as a Vice President at STELLA Automotive AI, Chief of Product at DealersGear, and Senior Vice President of Sales for Dealer World. His automotive vendor experience began at DealerSocket, where he rose to various leadership roles during his thirteen-year tenure. Swift began his automotive career at retail auto dealerships in Southern California.

"I am honored to join the Authenticom team and help to build on the solid foundation developed over the last two decades. Authenticom is perfectly positioned to help dealerships and their vendors, and I am excited to be part of its future growth," said Swift.

About Authenticom

Authenticom is a privately held company launched in 2002. As a leader in data management services, Authenticom has expanded its family of products to support the changing environment surrounding data. Their mission is to connect the world to data through data visibility, transparency, and control. This allows organizations to leverage the power of data to drive their business operations.

For more information about Authenticom and services available, visit: www.authenticom.com or contact our team at sales@authenticom.com.

Media Contact:

Lindsey Gallagher, Director of Product and Marketing

866-289-3283 x1258

lindsey.gallagher@authenticom.com

As an 18-year automotive industry veteran, Swift’s wealth of experience aligns with Authenticom’s strategic mission of Connecting the World to Data. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Authenticom, Inc.