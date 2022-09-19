BIO-TECHNE ISSUES 2022 CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today issued its 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report (CSR), detailing the continued progress advancing its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives. Bio-Techne's CSR is organized around four key pillars: Our People, Advancing Science, Governance and Operational Integrity, and The Environment. Bio-Techne's EPIC values (Empowerment, Passion, Innovation and Collaboration) remain the backbone of our corporate culture and provide the foundation for our approach to continuously improving our corporate sustainability. The updated CSR is available in the Corporate and Social Responsibility section of Bio-Techne's website.

At the end of fiscal 2022, Bio-Techne's global team has grown to approximately 3,000 employees. In addition to offering opportunities for our employees to do their best work, we support the diverse backgrounds and interests of our workforce through Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) for our LGBTQ+, Asian Pacific Islander, and Black employees as well as additional groups for a variety of interests and cultural backgrounds. Progress on our employee initiatives led to Bio-Techne's inclusion on the Forbes 2022 lists of America's Best Mid-Size Employers, Best Employers for Diversity and Best-in-State Employers.

Our second pillar, Advancing Science, reflects our commitment to continuously innovate with an eye toward sustainability. Bio-Techne prides itself on being "Where Science Intersects Innovation." We leverage this innovation to deliver the highest quality, most consistent products, while recognizing the impact these products have on society, the global and local economies in which we operate, as well as the environment.

We believe the quality of our people, and our science, together with our commitment to integrity and governance, are keys to our long term success. Our third pillar, Governance and Operational Integrity, highlights our approach to ethically operate and govern the business while ensuring financial and scientific integrity, data security and privacy, and risk management.

In this latest CSR, we made significant progress with the level of disclosure surrounding our fourth pillar, The Environment. For the first time, we are including an inventory of our Scope I and Scope II greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions data for our largest U.S. and European-based manufacturing facilities. Products manufactured at these facilities accounted for over 99% of our fiscal 2022 revenue.

"I am proud of the progress the team continues to make advancing our corporate sustainability initiatives," said Chuck Kummeth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Techne. "We are committed to growing the organization in a responsible manner, while we deliver the products and tools necessary to advance science, and ultimately improve healthcare."

