Citadel Credit Union Chooses Lumin Digital as Enhanced Digital Banking Services Partner

SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumin Digital announced today that Pennsylvania-based Citadel Credit Union has signed a multi-year agreement for Lumin Digital's cloud-based online and mobile digital banking platform. Lumin will support Citadel's 245,000-plus members and $5 billion in assets when the platform is launched in 2023.

A cloud-native digital banking platform, Lumin Digital will provide Citadel members with an integrated, customized experience. Focusing on service, user experience, safety, and security through sophisticated automation, Lumin Digital helps credit unions and financial institutions drive better engagement with their users through personalized recommendations. Lumin also enables credit unions to provide users with real-time updates and new features that add value and simplify everyday banking.

Headquartered in Exton, Penn., Citadel has been servicing credit union members since 1937.

"We have a promise to our members to help them live their brightest future by inspiring them with the guidance and tools to do so, and one of the most important ways to do that is by providing digital solutions that make banking seamless," said Brian Berry, CIO of Citadel Credit Union. "Lumin Digital's enhanced digital platform will allow our members to easily manage their finances from anywhere, quickly and safely."

"The leadership team at Citadel was committed to finding a digital partner that cares as much about their members as they do, which they found in Lumin Digital," said Jeff Chambers, founder and CEO of Lumin Digital. "Citadel's members will immediately benefit from Lumin's personalized platform and wide range of products and tools."

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is a PSCU-majority-owned fintech company specializing in digital banking solutions. Through a fundamentally different approach to technology, service, and people, we're creating the next generation of financial solutions each and every day. Lumin helps credit unions and financial institutions build and deploy next-gen digital experiences that help to continually serve, engage, and grow their membership base. While other platforms are partially adapted or retrofitted for the cloud, Lumin is 100% cloud-native. It was built specifically for the cloud environment, allowing us to more fully realize the advantages it offers. It's a difference that financial institutions and their users will see and feel almost immediately. For more information, visit lumindigital.com.

About Citadel Credit Union

Citadel Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution that provides banking, investments, and insurance services to more than 240,000 members. At $5 billion in assets, it is one of the Greater Philadelphia area's largest credit unions, proudly serving residents of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties. Citadel is recognized as a Forbes 2022 Best-in-State Credit Union and a certified 2022 Great Place to Work. In addition, Citadel has been named one of the best performing credit unions in the nation by SNL Financial. For more information, visit CitadelBanking.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Lumin Digital