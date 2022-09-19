Dyania Health, Inc. raises $5.3M seed to advance their proprietary and physician-built natural language processing technology to drive better outcomes in clinical research.

Dyania Health's technology de-identifies and derives clinically accurate meaning from unstructured and structured EMR-based patient data to automate manual chart review, a process commonly used in pre-screening patients for clinical trials, researching biomarkers, and running in-silico synthetic studies.

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyania Health was founded in 2019 and is led by a seasoned entrepreneurial team, NLP data scientists, physicians, and serial drug inventors who have worked at the US's top institutions including UCLA, Harvard Medical School, Northwell Health, and Kite Pharma. The founders are committed to addressing a significant and unsolved problem for clinical trials: manual chart review to pre-screen patients for clinical research is cumbersome and time-consuming. The process to match patients on very specific and time-sensitive clinical trial criteria typically takes 18 – 24 months for most trials.

Within oncology alone, there are approximately two million new patients per year in the U.S. These patients' histories are also dynamically changing over time as their diseases progress, often quickly. Hence, an army of clinical research associates constantly reading ever-changing sets of EMR files is an impossible feat, and as a result, patients are often never found. Finding a "needle in a timestack", within a patient's window of opportunity, could mean qualification, access, and potential enrollment in a clinical study for a drug that could be an additional, life-saving care option for a patient who has exhausted other avenues.

The HIPAA compliant technology Dyania Health is building takes a prescriptive, rule-based approach, utilizing in-house medical and scientific expertise to drive optimal clinical research, bring drugs to market faster, improve patient outcomes, and save patient lives.

John Chelico, MD, CMIO of Common Spirit and former CIO of Northwell Health described, "Dyania Health's approach to working with large health systems quickly creates a safe IT environment that unlocks and de-identifies the unstructured patient data from electronic health record databases. This process will be instrumental in accelerating the throughput of clinical trials accrual in a safe and compliant way."

To fuel scale of algorithms and engineering, product development, and pharmaceutical client support, Dyania Health has announced the close of a $5.3 million seed round, led by Innospark Ventures. Also participating in the round were Outsiders Fund, Wild Basin, Big Pi Ventures, and Tau Ventures with recent investment from Genesis Ventures and TLife Investments.

