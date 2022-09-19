NASA Scientist to Discuss 'Big Telescopes, Big Discoveries' at Library of Congress

GREENBELT, Md., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The public is invited to a free lecture called "Big Telescopes and Big Discoveries in Our Solar System" with Dr. Stefanie Milam, a NASA interdisciplinary astrobiologist. The talk will occur in the Pickford Theater, third floor, Madison Building, 101 Independence Avenue SE, Library of Congress, Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. EDT.

Dr. Milam will discuss how big telescopes, including the James Webb Space Telescope and other new space telescopes underway, will peer into the far reaches of our solar system and into distant corners of the universe. This new generation of big telescopes will reveal new worlds, moons, interstellar interlopers, and more, and spark new insights into our solar system's formation, history, evolution, and composition.

Dr. Milam is the James Webb Space Telescope's deputy project scientist for planetary science and works in the Astrochemistry Laboratory at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. Dr. Milam conducts high-resolution spectroscopic studies of evolved stars, star-forming regions, and the galactic interstellar medium, and she has a laboratory that simulates ices and interprets data from missions observing ice features. Dr. Milam also maintains a program in which radio telescopes and space-based observatories collaborate to observe and characterize comets.

