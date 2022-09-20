AZRE ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 31, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Azure Power Global Limited Shareholders

AZRE ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 31, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Azure Power Global Limited Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: June 15, 2021 to August 26, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 31, 2022

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in AZRE:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/azure-power-global-limited-loss-submission-form?id=31900&from=4

Azure Power Global Limited NEWS - AZRE NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Azure Power Global Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were procedural irregularities, including deviations from safety and quality standards, at one of Azure's plants; (2) certain project data was manipulated; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's internal controls and procedures were not effective; (4) Azure had received a credible whistleblower report alleging such misconduct; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Azure you have until October 31, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Azure securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the AZRE lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/azure-power-global-limited-loss-submission-form?id=31900&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm