Cooleaf Selected as a Venture Atlanta 2022 Presenting Company

Over $6.5 billion in funding awarded to date; leading tech investment conference continues to select large and diverse lineup of innovators from the Southeast's hottest tech markets

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooleaf announced today that it has been chosen out of a record-breaking 450-plus applicants as one of the top technology companies in the Southeast to present at Venture Atlanta FORWARD 2022 to be held October 19-20. For 15 years, the annual conference has been selecting the most promising tech companies and bringing in the top investment firms from across the nation to hear them pitch. Venture Atlanta has helped launch more than 700 companies and raise $6.5 billion in funding to date, spinning out $17 billion in successful exits.

(PRNewsfoto/Cooleaf) (PRNewswire)

"Venture Atlanta is an incredible opportunity for emerging and scaling tech companies," said Cooleaf co-founder, Prem Bhatia. "Cooleaf is honored to present this year and share the story of our perseverance, growth, and leadership in the employee experience arena. We're also thrilled to represent the Atlanta tech community and meet other amazing founders from the Southeast."

A leader in the employee engagement space, Cooleaf's platform is transforming employee recognition across top companies. Recently named one of Atlanta's Best Places to Work in 2022, Cooleaf is pioneering the future of employee engagement for high-performing teams.

As in previous years, Venture Atlanta FORWARD 2022 is anticipated to be a sold-out event, with over 1,200 entrepreneurs, founders, investors, and business leaders expected to be in attendance. A new venue for this year's Venture Atlanta—the Woodruff Arts Center at 1280 Peachtree Street—reflects the growing intersection of art and technology.

"Venture Atlanta has established itself as the authority for recognizing technology innovation across the Southeast and beyond, connecting the best and brightest innovators with top-tier, national investors and other leaders in the tech ecosystem," said Venture Atlanta CEO Allyson Eman. "We again set a new record with nearly 500 applicants for Venture Atlanta Forward 2022—it's our most competitive year yet in terms of presenter quality. With an impressive slate of 87 presenting and showcase companies, a record number of sponsors, and a brand-new venue, we're continuing to raise the bar for what will be our 15th-anniversary event."

Venture Atlanta boasts a roster of highly successful alumni, including CallRail, Car360, Flock Safety, Florence Healthcare, Kabbage, ParkMobile, Pindrop Security, Salesforce Pardot, Salesloft, SingleOps, Stax, and Terminus.

To learn more about Cooleaf, visit www.cooleaf.com. For additional information about Venture Atlanta, to register for the event, or to view the conference schedule, please visit www.ventureatlanta.org .

About Venture Atlanta

Venture Atlanta, the Southeast's technology innovation event, is where the region's most promising tech companies meet the country's top-tier investors. As the Southeast's largest investor showcase helping launch more than 700 companies and raise $6.5 billion in funding to date, the event connects the region's top entrepreneurs with local and national investors and others in the technology ecosystem who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their businesses. The annual nonprofit event is a collaboration of the Atlanta CEO Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber, and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). For more information, visit www.ventureatlanta.org . Visit our blog and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn for updates.

About Cooleaf

Cooleaf is the leading solution for companies looking to drive extraordinary experiences for their employees, customers, and prospects. Through Cooleaf's platform , forward-thinking brands are empowered to listen to sentiment and signals through pulse surveys and SaaS platform integrations, take action to engage stakeholders through recognition, incentives, and virtual experiences, and glean data insights through a powerful suite of analytics tools.

Visit www.cooleaf.com to learn more.

Contact :

Melissa Perry, Senior Marketing Manager at Cooleaf

marketing@cooleaf.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cooleaf