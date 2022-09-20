Covalon's Dual Antimicrobial Surgical Site Dressing Adopted by Leading US Pediatric Hospital's Congenital Heart Program

Advanced post-operative dressing is now used to prevent post-operative infections in patients with congenital heart conditions from birth through adulthood.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Covalon") (TSXV: COV) (OTCQX: CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company, is pleased to announce that SurgiClear, the only dual antimicrobial postoperative dressing, is now part of the surgical site infection ("SSI") prevention bundle used by Texas Children's Hospital Heart Unit after the dressing successfully eliminated surgical site infections.

"To see SurgiClear in the hands of the top pediatric cardiac surgery teams and making a difference in the lives of children and their parents, is exactly what drives innovation here at Covalon," says Brian Pedlar, CEO of Covalon. "We designed SurgiClear to outperform other post-operative wound care dressings, with the critical goal being to prevent post-operative complications from jeopardizing the success of life-saving procedures."

As part of a quality improvement project, the Heart Unit at Texas Children's Hospital ran a trial to strengthen post operative wound care and infection prevention practices by trialing Covalon's SurgiClear product. During the course of the one-year trial, infection rates steadily declined and outcomes for patients improved. The trial involved the use of SurgiClear post-operatively on a total of 600 patients ranging in age from 2 months to 66 years that had congenital heart surgery.1

Key highlights include:

Infection rates steadily declined over the course of the project, reaching 0 infections after 1 year

The transparency of SurgiClear reduced the number of dressing changes, in turn reducing exposure and manipulation of the healing wound

Application of SurgiClear was successful across a wide range of age groups and incision types

There have been no adverse events or cases of compromised skin integrity

The low-profile transparent design of the SurgiClear dressing was well received by patients' parents and caregivers, empowering them to monitor for signs of complications

Use of SurgiClear conserved nursing time

"Parents of our pediatric heart surgery patients are often concerned and worried about their child's upcoming surgery," said Sophia C. Bailey, MSN, BSN, RN, CNOR, of Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, Texas. "However, surgery is only one critical element of the post-operative journey. Healing and prevention of surgical site infection are paramount for patient outcomes. Since we began using SurgiClear, we have had excellent results maintaining the immediate perimeter of our incisions. This initiative has improved healing and prevention of wound contamination and infection, resulting in much-needed peace of mind for both parents and clinicians."

Since the completion of the trial, the product has been used as a first-line wound dressing on all patients over two months of age being treated by the Congenital Heart Surgery Service at Texas Children's. The Texas Children's Heart Center and the Congenital Heart Surgery Service is a global leader and reports outcomes among the best in the nation for more than 800 procedures performed annually on children and adults.2

Researchers estimate that in the United States, approximately 55% of SSIs are preventable3 and although there are many potential sources of infection during a patient's perioperative experience, improving postoperative wound care protocol with an advanced technology benefits both patients and hospital resources. Children with SSI after cardiothoracic surgery ("CTS") have an associated increase in hospital costs of US$136,950 per case and hospital length of stay of 9.5 days per case. The economic burden posed by SSI stresses the importance of infection control surveillance, exhaustive preventative measures, and identification of modifiable risk factors.4

"While healthcare practices and protocols will differ from institution to institution, the use of a proven technology to combat infections is one of the best ways any hospital or care team can strengthen their infection prevention program," said Pedlar. "Advanced technology like SurgiClear to help level the playing field, delivering top infection prevention outcomes to hospitals across the country."





About Covalon

Covalon Technologies Ltd. is a researcher, developer, manufacturer, and marketer of patent-protected medical products that improve patient outcomes and save lives in the areas of advanced wound care, infection management and surgical procedures. Covalon leverages its patented medical technology platforms and expertise in two ways: (i) by developing products that are sold under Covalon's name; and (ii) by developing and commercializing medical products for other medical companies under development and license contracts. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, having the symbol COV and trades on the OTQX Market under the symbol CVALF. To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com

