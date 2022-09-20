Hyundai CRADLE to Host 7th Mobility Innovators Forum Under the Theme 'Orchestrating Ecosystems'

Hyundai CRADLE Silicon Valley will host the seventh Mobility Innovators Forum on September 22nd at the Palace of Fine Arts, San Francisco

In-person event to focus on the importance of bringing open innovation mindsets to human-centered mobility as well as the need for close collaboration across a wide range of stakeholders and ecosystem players

Virtual 'MIF Ignite,' breakout sessions moderated by Hyundai to foster potential networking and discussion opportunities with registered audiences

Anyone interested in joining can register via the website

SEOUL, South Korea and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) announced today that Hyundai CRADLE Silicon Valley will host the seventh annual Mobility Innovators Forum (MIF) on September 22nd at the Palace of Fine Arts, San Francisco.

Hyundai Motor Group hosts 2022 Mobility Innovators Forum (PRNewswire)

Under the theme of 'Orchestrating Ecosystems,' participants will showcase and discuss how best to harmonize the interconnected innovations of mobility ecosystems to make a human-centered mobility future a reality.

"We are extremely excited to return to an in-person event at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco with a distinguished roster of speakers for the MIF addressing this year's theme of 'Orchestrating Ecosystems' for human-centered mobility," said Henry Chung, SVP and Head of Hyundai CRADLE Silicon Valley. "With so many aspects of mobility innovation being dynamically affected by global events and economics, we are all looking forward to hearing how open innovation and other forms of collaboration can be best leveraged by our broad array of mobility innovation experts, covering government, corporations, universities, startups and investors."

MIF 2022 will begin with an impactful keynote speech from David Hochschild, Chair of the California Energy Commission and will follow with in-person discussions held between mobility industry leaders, innovators, startups, and investors from both the public and private sectors.

The event will include a series of talks with diverse topics such as 'Taking action: the NorCAL ZERO project', 'Preparing the next manufacturing', 'Scaling driverless technology, 'Co-design and create circularity,' and 'The next era of mobility'.

Later in the day, a panel discussion around 'Investing in mobility innovation and supporting the ecosystem' will be led by Marianne Wu, Venture Partner of Congruent Ventures; Jake Wieseneck, Investment Principal at Maniv Mobility; Chris Stallman, Partner at Fontinalis; and Rens Valk, Investor at Shell Ventures.

On the MIF website, visitors can learn more about the Group's diverse innovations through digital content at MIF Channel.

